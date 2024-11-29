Lord Kinnock joins chorus of concern for future of The Observer

Lord Kinnock. Picture: BBC/Youtube

Former Labour leader Neil Kinnock has expressed concern for the future of The Observer as “one of the very few rational progressive Sunday newspapers in the UK”.

He has written to The Scott Trust (which owns The Guardian and Observer) as a record number of Observer and Guardian journalists met at a meeting of their NUJ chapel and unanimously backed next week’s planned 48-hour strike.

Lord Kinnock told Press Gazette: “I’m concerned because I can’t be sure that Tortoise has the capacity or the inclination to sustain the Observer as one of the very few rational progressive Sunday newspapers in the UK.

“I’ve communicated that view directly to the Trust and they have tried to be reassuring about viability and durability – but while I appreciate their sincerity I find it difficult to accept their view of the viability of a Tortoise takeover, especially in terms of the medium and long term future of the Observer.

The Guardian and Observer NUJ chapel issued a statement on Bluesky describing attendance at the NUJ meeting on Wednesday as a record and “incredibly empowering”. Almost 500 are said to have attended in person and online.

They said: “There was unanimity about the need to strike to save the Obs”.

The union added: “One of the most powerful feelings to emerge from yesterday’s NUJ meeting was shame at how our management is acting in trying to give away Britain’s oldest Sunday newspaper to a broke startup and pride at our unity in standing up for true Guardian values.”

The Observer has a weekly print circulation of around 100,000 but is seen by some politicians as having a key role in setting the news agenda on a Sunday when most newspaper titles lean to the right.

Gary Younge signs protest letter to Scott Trust

Former Guardian editor at large Gary Younge has written to The Scott Trust expressing his concerns along with former crime correspondent for the paper Duncan Campbell, former NUJ mother of the chapel Helene Mulholland, former foreign correspondent Ed Vulliamy, former general secretary of the International Federation of Journalists Aidan White and former associate foreign editor Victoria Brittain.

The letter notes: “Guardian and Observer staff are overwhelmingly opposed to the plan. Last week the chapel (National Union of Journalists branch) voted by 93%, on a 75% turnout, to strike in opposition. These are not only the people who produce the journalism but who vote for the editor-in-chief. They are concerned not only because the deal poses a serious threat to jobs, terms and conditions, but because the rushed and secretive nature of the deal leaves many important questions unanswered.

“As former employees, many of us union office bearers, we know that they would not have voted in such numbers on a such a massive scale if they did not have serious reservations. Yet the Guardian Media Group (GMG) board has agreed to the deal while the union was still in talks.

“We implore the management to engage with the union in good faith to consider all possible options for The Observer’s future, or bear the responsibility for the industrial action that will follow.

“Presenting itself as the upholder of liberal journalism is not only a cornerstone of Scott Trust tradition but is now central to GMG’s business model through reader donations. We strongly urge the Scott Trust and GMG to live up to the standards that they have set themselves and that so many have come to expect from them.”

The Scott Trust is a limited company run by a 12-person board which has a remit to “preserve the financial position and editorial independence of The Guardian in perpetuity and, subsidiary to that, to promote the causes of freedom of the press and liberal journalism both in Britain and elsewhere”.

Earlier this week five former Observer editors and one former editor-in-chief wrote to The Scott Trust urging it to pause the sale of the title so that “Guardian and Observer journalists can contribute to a frank and open discussion about how the Observer’s voice might continue to be protected by the Scott Trust rather than cast off to an uncertain future”.

The Scott Trust board met on Monday and said that talks “continue to progress” with Tortoise Media.

A Trust spokesperson said: “We recognise the strength of feeling about the proposed sale of the Observer. Our priority is to serve our readers, protect jobs and support our staff so that the Guardian and the Observer can continue to promote liberal journalism and thrive in a challenging media environment.

“We want to preserve The Observer’s 233-year legacy and we are continuing to progress the talks to ensure the proposed agreement is the best it can be for staff, readers and the future of liberal journalism.”

Tortoise Media said on Monday: “We want to save The Observer, both for today’s readers and the generations to come. We have heard from a lot of Observer journalists who are excited about our ambition for the paper – and the people we bring with digital skills in podcasts, data journalism and newsletters, the investment that means new staff jobs, a much bigger editorial budget and a real plan for growth.

“We believe we can strengthen liberal journalism, adding to the range and reach of progressive voices; we can enable The Observer to reach new readers, as a Sunday newspaper with a digital life of its own; and we can renew the paper as a powerful voice in the world.”

