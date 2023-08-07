National World launches video news TV channel ‘Shots!’ on Freeview

Picture: Press Gazette screenshot of Shots!

UK regional media group National World has launched a TV channel on Freeview, pooling together content from its team of journalists around the UK.

Shots! has gone live on Freeview channel 276 and features packages of short videos grouped around three content themes: real UK, football and crime. The channel is also set to air short documentaries created by National World journalists.

Programmes on the channel include a weekly show from football editor Chris Wheatley, various true-crime segments – which last around 12 minutes – and ‘Bragging Right’, where local reporters talk about the best of their areas.

Videos are also available on-demand via a new website.

The launch comes against the backdrop of an ongoing redundancy programme at National World.

What is ‘Shots!’, National World’s new television channel?

Shots! is being produced using videos shot by existing National World reporters around the UK, with production provided by the existing central National World video team.

Simplestream has provided the main technology platform for the new video content and Global Distribution Services has worked with National World to set up the Freeview channel.

Revenue comes from advertising on Freeview and on videos viewed via the Shots! website, sold via Axiom Media.

Shots! broadcasts 24/7 on Freeview, with programmes repeated to fill the schedule.

National World strategy director Alan Renwick said: “We are now on a journey to a completely new way of creating TV. The days of distant shiny studios as a window into the world have gone. Life happens in real communities; it happens quickly and it needs to be treated with integrity and imagination. Viewers aren’t impressed by camera crews helicoptering in and never coming back.

“With hundreds of experienced journalists embedded in communities, using their experience and relationships to tell great stories in video format, we are going to reinvent TV for the 21st century. It won’t happen overnight, and our shows might be a bit rough and ready around the edges, but our programming will be authentic, topical, engaging and entertaining.”

National World digital director John Rowe said: “We’ve seen an explosion in our video business over the last two years, with output, audience and revenue all skyrocketing. The launch of Shots! gives us the opportunity to bring the best of our reporters’ creativity to a wider audience, as well as creating a feedback loop so that we can fine-tune the content that our customers want and commission that insight back into our network. We’re building a dynamic TV production marketplace within our own business.”

National World executive chairman David Montgomery is also chairman of Local TV Ltd, a network of nine ultra-local TV channels also broadcast on Freeview.

National World has around 1,200 staff and publishes hundreds of newspaper and website titles around the UK, including The Scotsman, Sheffield Star and Yorkshire Post.

This year, it has acquired the Rotherham Advertiser, B2B publisher Insider Media, specialist football publisher Scoop Dragon, video-first publisher News Chain and the Newry Reporter newspaper.

National World has also launched new digital-only brands, including London World, Manchester World and UK-wide online title National World.

Ofcom earlier this month reported booming consumption of short-form video in the UK, although much of this content is accessible via social media rather than direct through publishers’ websites or TV channels.

