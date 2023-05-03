National World buys Rotherham Advertiser and B2B publisher Insider Media

David Montgomery, director of National World. Picture: Reuters

National World has bought the regional newspaper Rotherham Advertiser and B2B publisher Insider Media.

It said the two separate deals, together with three other acquisitions that have taken place in 2023, would “more than compensate for the recent downturn in advertising sales that has impacted the whole sector”.

The Rotherham Advertiser was owned by independent South Yorkshire publishing company Regional Media Ltd. National World, which already owned the Yorkshire Post, Yorkshire Evening Post and the newer websites Nottingham World and Derby World, said the acquisition complemented its reach across the South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and North Nottinghamshire markets.

Insider Media Ltd‘s website describes itself as “the UK’s most successful regional B2B media company” with six regional B2B magazines read by more than 200,000 subscribers, 140,000 subscribers to its network of regional news emails, more than 250,000 unique users to its website and a portfolio of around 100 events such as awards dinners and breakfast seminars held outside London.

National World said: “The acquisition deepens the diversity of National World’s news model and will grow its events business.”

According to the statement, Insider Media is expected to achieve revenues of £5.6m and £1m in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), plus exceptional costs.

National World chairman David Montgomery said: “Over the last 12 months we have made a number of targeted investments and acquisitions designed to accelerate our progress, increase our capabilities and grow the audience for our high-quality content.

“National World offers a unique combination of digital news, specialist content and targeted audience engagement, helping it build deeper relationships with its readers and users. Today’s acquisitions are in line with that strategy as we reposition the business towards our new operating model.”

The publisher said following the latest two acquisitions its cash balance remains above £20m. It has also made the final deferred instalment of £2.5m for its 2021 purchase of JPI Media.

Since the start of the year, National World has also bought digital football publisher Scoop Dragon, video-first and World of Women’s Sport publisher News Chain, and the 155-year-old Newry Reporter newspaper in Northern Ireland.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog