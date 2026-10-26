Food magazine Delicious brought back under new ownership

Food magazine Delicious has returned to the UK under a licensing partnership following the liquidation of its former publisher last year.
Bath-based Anthem Publishing has signed a licensing deal with News Corp, which owns the Delicious brand in Australia, to publish the magazine in the UK.
Former publisher Eye to Eye Media went into liquidation in August 2025 and ceased trading. Anthem said it “could see that a big gap in the market had been left” and that it wanted to keep the magazine on the market rather than launching a new title.
Delicious now has a part-time team of four: an acting editor, managing editor, art editor and a sub-editor, all of whom are new to the brand.
Anthem chief executive Sally FitzGerald said: “Anthem feels like the perfect home for Delicious UK – it’s such a natural fit with our company ethos and our other wellbeing brands. For many of us, it’s a dream magazine to work on, so there’s been a lot of excitement in putting the first issue together and it’s something we’re very proud of.
“The food portfolio has been such an important part of Anthem’s business over the last 15 years, Delicious definitely adds further strength to it and we know many people have missed the magazine since it closed last year. It’s an exciting new era for the brand, and we’re delighted to be the publisher that gets to bring it back to the UK.”
Anthem has published a range of specialist news magazines across the health, wellbeing, music and food sectors since the mid-2000s, and Delicious is its 11th brand.
In 2025, Anthem co-founder Jon Bickley said the group was growing by 10% year on year and reached its highest ever turnover in 2024/25 driven by newsstand sales.
This was achieved through “revenue diversification on our monthly ‘engagement’ brands, but also wholeheartedly embracing the newsstand and single issue sales for our ‘retail’ brands,” Bickley said.
[Read more: Anthem Publishing finds growing market for specialist newsstand titles]
Delicious magazine is priced at £7.99 on newsstands, while a subscription to the magazine costs £5 for three issues over six months, renewing every six months at £14.99.
The first magazine under the new partnership went on sale on newsstands on 21 October and is a festive issue containing recipes and interviews with food industry figures including Mary Berry and Jamie Oliver.
When it was last registered with ABC in 2024 through Eye to Eye, Delicious had an average print circulation of 36,628, made up of 7,649 newsstand sales and 28,814 paid subscriptions.
The magazine’s revival comes amid the closure of other specialist magazines, including UK canine newspaper Our Dogs and Hyphen, a site focused on Muslim life in the UK and Europe, with around 18 people made redundant per magazine.
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