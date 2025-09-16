Food publisher Eye to Eye Media enters liquidation

Food publisher and content agency Eye to Eye Media went into liquidation at the end of August.
London-based Eye to Eye Media published monthly food magazine Delicious, which had an average print circulation of 36,628 in 2024 made up of 7,649 newsstand sales and 28,814 paid subscriptions.
Eye to Eye also worked on branded content solutions for the likes of Waitrose and Fortnum & Mason and previously published the Healthy Food Guide magazine (licensed from owners in New Zealand) and a roster of puzzle magazines.
Staff members wrote on Linkedin that the company has “ceased trading” and that they have been let go. Eye to Eye’s website had 24 employees listed.
It was also advertising seven roles before the website stopped being updated, including production executive, senior content and production manager, and content producer.
Jake Hopkins, production director at Eye to Eye Media, said on Linkedin: “With a heavy heart, my time at Eye to Eye Media has come to an end, as the business sadly went into liquidation at the end of August.
“As the head of operations and production for over 15 years, I will look back with fond memories on the joyful times – working with some exceptionally talented people, creating award-winning content in digital and print.
“Working on prestigious accounts such as Neff, John Lewis Partnership, Waitrose, and Fortnum & Mason.
“As well as, our very own food titles delicious.magazine and Healthy Food Guide, and how could I forget the 50+ puzzle titles.”
No filings related to the company going into liquidation or another form of insolvency have yet been published online. Eye to Eye Media’s most recently-filed accounts show sales up 12.2% at £4.4m with profit before tax down 84% to £10,036 in the year to 31 December 2023.
Printweek has reported that the liquidation is expected to become official on 23 September and that staff were paid until the end of August.
Adrienne Moyce, publishing director at Eye to Eye, said on Linkedin: “It is with great sadness that I share that Eye to Eye Media ceased trading at the end of August.
“Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of working with some truly talented and dedicated colleagues who poured their energy, creativity, and expertise into producing delicious. the UK’s leading food title – as well as delivering outstanding work for clients including Waitrose, the John Lewis Partnership, Fortnum & Mason, Bauer Media, and Sacla UK, among others.”
