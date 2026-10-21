Lifestyle and news site for British Muslims Hyphen set to close

Hyphen homepage

Hyphen, a news outlet focused on Muslim life in the UK and Europe, is set to close, affecting around 18 journalists.

The UAE-backed outlet launched in 2022 and is owned by Link Media, which also owns online newsbrand Arabian Gulf Business Insight which launched the same year.

The UAE parent company has now decided to withdraw funding.

Hyphen has gained a reputation for quality journalism under editor Burhan Wazir, who has previously worked for The Observer, The Times and Al Jazeera.

There are 18 staff and contributors with profiles listed on the Hyphen website.

On Tuesday, Hyphen reported that MPs were investigating security around mosques as a direct result of its reporting.

In 2025 it was shortlisted for a British Journalism Award for reporting that included an investigation into a Wiltshire woman’s struggle for justice within the Muslim community after becoming a victim of domestic violence.

CEO of Link Media Martin Newland, a former editor of the Daily Telegraph, said: “Link Media Corporation Ltd regrets to announce that it is consulting with staff at Hyphen on redundancy proposals.

“This follows plans by Link Media’s UAE parent company to cease funding the website from 2027 owing to a strategic realignment during a difficult economic period.

“Hyphen was launched four years ago to cover the social, economic and cultural issues and opportunities surrounding integration of Muslim communities in the UK and Europe.

“In this time it has won awards and become embedded in discussion at all levels of society about this vital topic.

“Link Media would like to thank staff for their continuing professionalism and dedication in making this founding vision a reality.”

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