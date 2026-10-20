Lisa Smosarski to leave Stylist after 17 years to join Radio Times

Longtime Stylist leader Lisa Smosarski is leaving the magazine to join Immediate’s Radio Times as managing director.
Smosarski launched Stylist as founding editor in 2009 when it was a free weekly magazine and later became editorial director as she led its digital transformation.
She was promoted to managing director earlier this year with a remit of growing memberships, its B2B insights offering and brand partnerships.
At Radio Times, Smosarski will have ultimate responsibility for its commercial performance and editorial direction, including revenue, content and development strategy across print, app, digital, video and audio.
Radio Times editorial director Shem Law will retire in December after 25 years with the title in roles including deputy editor and art director.
Co-editorial director Tom Loxley is also leaving the business to concentrate on his own venture, which publishes gardening magazine Rakesprogress.
This means Smosarski will be the main editorial leader for the Radio Times brand.
Smosarski will join Radio Times in February as part of a new leadership team for the brand tasked with accelerating its digital growth and maintaining the print magazine as the UK’s best-selling weekly magazine by subscriptions.
She will work alongside Elly Parsons, who is joining in November in the new role of digital and multimedia director overseeing the Radio Times website and app and formats across video, audio, social and newsletters.
Parsons was formerly digital director for The World of Interiors at Conde Nast where she led the brand’s “fashionably late” website launch from 2022. She has also worked as digital editor of Wallpaper and managing editor at Refinery29.
Immediate portfolio managing director Tamar Riley said Smosarski and Parsons “bring a huge wealth of experience in print and digital media, including successfully developing new content propositions and revenue opportunities across multiple formats and platforms, which will be vital as we look to further accelerate Radio Times’ digital growth and reach, whilst maintaining the authority and trust the brand is known for”.
Immediate said app subscriptions to the Radio Times are up 175% year on year while readership of its Apple News content is up 208%.
It said it has also grown Youtube engagement by 245% year on year with new show formats including Two’s Company which brings together celebrity pairings, Matt Baker’s Petcast and interview series The Lowdown.
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