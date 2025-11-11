Bauer closes Modern Gardens magazine and ends Trail in print

Bauer Media is closing Modern Gardens magazine after almost ten years and ending the print edition for Trail, a brand for hillwalking enthusiasts.
The publisher said it had undertaken a strategic review of its magazine brands amid “broader market challenges that form part of our ongoing efforts to ensure a sustainable and focused publishing strategy”.
The final edition of Modern Gardens, which launched in 2016, will go on sale on 17 December. It had an average monthly circulation of 29,299 in 2024 (of which 9,667 were all-you-can read opens on platforms like Readly and Apple News+).
This total circulation is comparable to 2016 (29,074) – but at that time the circulation did not include any all-you-can-read figures.
Bauer Media will continue to publish the Garden News and Garden Answers brands. Modern Gardens was originally launched because, Bauer said, “lifestyle gardeners” trying to make their outdoor space look stylish as easily as possible had different needs to the traditional gardening audience.
Simon Caney, group editor (gardening), said: “Modern Gardens burst on to the newsstand almost ten years ago and immediately made a huge impact to the status quo – a gardening title that proudly proclaimed, ‘No green fingers required!’
“Over the years it built a passionate audience who loved its unique take on gardening, from showcasing incredible reader garden makeovers to nurturing a new generation of gardening enthusiasts with its simple and practical advice.
“As we move forwards, Bauer Media remains the UK’s leading gardening publisher, with Garden News and Garden Answers holding a 43% share of the newsstand market. Those titles continue to deliver trusted expertise, practical inspiration, and a strong sense of connection for millions of gardeners across the country and remain at the heart of our commitment to the gardening community.”
Meanwhile 35-year-old Trail magazine will publish its final print edition on 18 December, with content published only on its Live for the Outdoors website.
It had a print circulation of 21,732 in 2023, the most recent figures available. Of these, 5,110 were all-you-can read service opens.
Bauer said it was responding to “challenging market conditions” and the fact the website has seen traffic up by 125% this year, citing Google Analytics data used internally.
Oli Reed, group editor (Outdoor), said: “Our readers have always been the heartbeat of Trail – sending us letters, photos, emails and social media posts of the mountains they climb, the summits they camp on, and incredible experiences they share in the great outdoors – and it’s those same people we’re excited to keep inspiring through our digital platforms.
“While it will be an incredibly sad day when we send that final print issue to press, we’re excited to continue sharing Trail content online. Our passion for the outdoors remains stronger than ever, and we’re committed to keeping that same spirit of adventure alive on Live for the Outdoors.”
Bauer will also continue to publish Country Walking magazine.
Steve Prentice, co-chief executive at Bauer Media UK Publishing, said: “These decisions were not taken lightly and reflect broader market challenges that form part of our ongoing efforts to ensure a sustainable and focused publishing strategy.
“Our commitment to delivering exceptional content across both print and digital platforms remains as strong as ever, as does our focus on quality, innovation, and audience engagement.”
Press Gazette understands some staff were affected by the changes but were redeployed where possible.
Bauer’s remaining magazine brands in the UK include Empire, Closer, Bella, Car, Grazia, Heat, Take a Break, That’s Life!, TV Choice, and Yours.
Last year Bauer Media closed Improve Your Coarse Fishing magazine and folded it into Angling Times.
In 2020 it closed music magazines Planet Rock and Q, plus “true-life” magazine Simply You, car title Modern Classics and Practical Photography, as they were deemed “unlikely to be sustainable” after the Covid-19 crisis and a decision was taken to “protect the long-term health” the business. Several other brands were sold to Kelsey Media.
