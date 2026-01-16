Alan Rusbridger joins The New World as editor-at-large

Former Guardian and Prospect editor-in-chief Alan Rusbridger has joined The New World as editor-at-large.
The New World, which rebranded from The New European last summer, said Rusbridger will contribute major essays and analysis and help shape its expanding global remit.
Co-founder and editor-in-chief Matt Kelly said: “Alan is one of the true giants of contemporary journalism.
“Having him on board The New World at this moment – when the world is fragmenting and the need for rigorous, independent journalism has never been greater – is both an honour and a huge statement of intent for our magazine.”
Rusbridger left Prospect at the end of last year after four years at the helm of the current affairs magazine leading its transformation from a “primarily print title into a modern multimedia company with a rapidly expanding digital presence”.
He said he has “long admired” The New World’s “ambition, sense of mischief and willingness to swim against the tide. Such free and independent spirits are rare in today’s media and I look forward to returning to my first love of reporting.”
The New European started as a print experiment nine days after the Brexit vote in 2016. Kelly said last year the rebrand was needed because “the content of the magazine has changed out of all recognition” and there was “no value in always trying to relitigate Brexit”.
Rusbridger continues to write a weekly column for Prospect and co-host its Media Confidential podcast with former Financial Times editor Lionel Barber. He also writes a weekly column for The Independent.
