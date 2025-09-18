Alan Rusbridger to leave Prospect after four years as editor

Prospect editor-in-chief Alan Rusbridger is leaving the monthly current affairs magazine after four years.
Philip Collins, contributing editor at The Observer and former chief leader writer and columnist at The Times, will take over from Rusbridger at the end of the year as the magazine turns 31.
Prospect said Rusbridger has overseen its “transformation” from a “primarily print title into a modern multimedia company with a rapidly expanding digital presence”.
Under former Guardian editor Rusbridger, growth in Prospect’s digital subscriber base more than offset its print circulation decline in 2024, according to ABC figures.
Global print circulation dropped by 14% or 2,524 to 15,106 in 2024, but its global digital circulation increased by 87% or 11,723 to 25,167 – all paying subscribers.
Half (51%, 12,934) were “all you can read” sales, meaning someone has viewed the magazine through a product like Apple News+. Publishers are not paid a full subscription price for these sales but instead get a royalty fee based on a Spotify-style model.
Prospect’s combined print and digital circulation increased to 40,273, a 30% year-on-year rise.
Circulation growth shows ‘appetite for long-form debate’
Rusbridger, who also co-hosts the Prospect podcast Media Confidential with former Financial Times editor Lionel Barber, said: “The growth in circulation shows there is still a huge appetite for long-form debate.”
Prospect is not profitable but has a philanthropic owner in the shape of Clive Cowdery, who also owns think tank the Resolution Foundation. Rusbridger described him as a “committed, hands-off proprietor”.
Rusbridger added: “Clive Cowdery originally asked me to do three years, and I will have completed four and a half. I’m so pleased to be handing over to Philip, who I know will take it from strength to strength.”
Crowdery said: “Alan has been an outstanding editor, refreshing and growing Prospect whilst maintaining the magazine’s core premise to deliver the very best writing on the things that matter most.
“We thank him for his vision and leadership. Philip inherits a thriving magazine, and his authority and experience – together with his trademark focus on the most essential issues facing Britain – will ensure Prospect continues to be the natural home of long-form writing and debate.”
And incoming editor Collins said: “Alan has given the magazine new energy and reach, and the circulation figures tell their own story of a publication in demand. My aim is to continue that growth, to make Prospect essential reading for anyone who wants to understand politics, policy and culture in depth.”
