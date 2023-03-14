Who are Sky News presenters? Everything you need to know

Sky News presenter Kay Burley. Picture: Sky News / Youtube

Rupert Murdoch’s News International launched Sky in 1989 as the UK’s first satellite TV service with four free-to-air channels, including Sky News, which was Europe’s first 24-hour news channel.

Today, Sky has been owned by US media giant Comcast since 2018 but Sky News is still brought to life thanks to a continuous schedule that aims to keep its users up-to-date with UK and world events each day.

With news shows starting as early as 5am and rolling headlines throughout the night, Sky News presenters are spread across a busy and full schedule. These are the main hosts as of September 2022.

[Update: Sky News boss John Ryley to step down after 17 years in charge]

Related

Kay Burley

Sky News presenter Kay Burley. Photo credit: Sky News / Youtube

Award-winning journalist and broadcaster Kay Burley has been around at Sky since the channel was born in 1989. Before joining Sky, however, Burley worked for BBC and Tyne Tees Television and then became a night reporter for TV-am in 1985.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Born in Wigan in 1960, Burley knew she wanted to be a journalist from a very young age and started her career aged 17 at the Lancashire Evening Post.

Over her 30 years at Sky Burley has covered major stories like Princess Diana’s death and the 2015 Iraq invasion. The presenter’s live coverage of 9/11 won Sky News a Bafta.

Today, she has her own show called Kay Burley which airs every weekday from 7am until 10 am.

As a side hustle, Burley is also a published author. She wrote two erotic romance books in 2011 and 2012, titled First Ladies and Betrayal, respectively.

Kamali Melbourne

Picture: Sky News / YouTube

Journalist Kamali Melbourne has been in the industry for over a decade. Starting his career as a foreign news reporter on Channel 4, Melbourne also worked for outlets like Bloomberg and BBC.

As well as working for TRT World since 2015, Melbourne now covers the early morning slot on Sky News from 5am until 7 am with the show The Early Rundown.

Ian King

Picture: Sky News / YouTube

Ian King obtained a history degree in Manchester and then a postgraduate diploma in newspaper journalism at City, University of London. After spending four years working for banks like HSBC and Midland Bank, from 1989 until 1993, he decided to pursue a journalism career.

After working for The Sun, The Times, The Guardian and The Telegraph, King joined Sky News in 2014 as a business presenter. His show, Ian King Live, airs every weekday from 10am until 11am and focuses on interviewing and offering coverage of the biggest names in finance and economics.

In 2015 King swore on air by mistake during an interview with economist Michelle Meyer. After the introduction, King was heard shouting “f***” while off-camera.

Jayne Secker

Sky News presenter Jayne Secker. Picture: Sky News

Born and bred in Burlington, Northumberland, Jayne Secker has journalism in her DNA. Her mother is Kathy Secker, Tyne Tees Television broadcaster. Kathy was also known for being a BBC Radio Newcastle presenter, where she hosted a Sunday afternoon dedications show, which went on until November 2015, two weeks before her death.

Jayne Secker graduated from the University of Stirling, where she edited the student newspaper and attended an internship at BBC Radio Newcastle.

In 2009, the journalist joined Sky News after more than a decade as a correspondent for the BBC. Her work has included reporting extensively from the Middle East, such as stories on the withdrawal of settlers from Gaza and the Iraq War, during which she was broadcasting live while tomahawk missiles were fired over Baghdad.

Jayne Secker’s coverage and stories, especially about the Soham murders in 2002, were part of the reason Sky News won a Bafta.

Today, Secker covers the 11am to 1pm and 1pm to 2pm slots on Sky News, respectively presenting Sky News Today and Sky News at One.

Sarah-Jane Mee

Sarah Jane Mee is surrounded by plastic in the news studio for the launch of the Sky Ocean Rescue, campaign

Born in Birmingham in 1978, Sarah-Jane Mee is the anchor of the show Sky News with Sarah-Jane Mee, which airs every weekday from 2pm until 5pm.

In her twenties, Mee graduated from the University of Manchester and joined Sky Sports straight after as a runner and then producer.

In 2002, she presented a sports show on Central News West, before joining ITV. The journalist also worked in radio, specifically Heart FM, before going back to Sky in 2009. Mee remained at Sky Sports until 2019 when she became one of the main anchors of Sky News.

Following the death of the Queen, Sarah-Jane Mee garnered controversy when she mistook a Chris Kaba march in Trafalgar Square for royal crowds mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II while on-air. After her mistake, Mee apologised on Twitter: “I made a mistake on air, I wrongly identified crowds in Trafalgar Square as some of the 1000s heading to Palace when at the moment it was people turning out for Chris Kaba.”

She continued: “I’d like to personally apologise to those involved. We are covering the march and its significance later today.”

Niall Paterson

Niall Paterson, picture: Sky News / YouTube

Niall Paterson is a weekend breakfast presenter on Sky News, hosting the show Sky News Breakfast from 6am to 10am.

In his early life, Paterson graduated with a degree in Criminology and Law at the University of Sheffield, as well as a Diploma from Northern Media School for Broadcast Journalism.

Paterson has worked at Sky News since 2004, when he started out on the contract desks before becoming a producer. He has covered the positions of political correspondent, defence correspondent, media and technology correspondent and new correspondent.

Beth Rigby

Beth Rigby Interviews. Picture: Youtube / Sky News

Beth Rigby was born in Colchester and grew up in Buckinghamshire. The journalist graduated from Fitzwilliam College in Cambridge in social and political science and then achieved a Master’s Degree in economics at the University of London.

After spending the first part of her career in Portugal as an English teacher, she joined the Financial Times as a graduate trainee in 1998.

Rigby then became a political correspondent at the Financial Times in 2010 and joined The Times as media editor in 2015, before switching to Sky News as senior political correspondent in 2016. She was promoted to political editor in 2019.

From March 2022 Rigby has hosted a weekly interview show at 9pm on Thursdays with “decision takers from all walks of life”.

Mark Austin

Portsmouth-native journalist Mark Austin has a rich and intense career. He is best known as the former co-anchor for the ITV Evening News and ITV News at Ten, as he worked at the channel for over 30 years.

Since he joined Sky News in 2018, Austin has covered various roles, such as hosting The News Hour with Mark Austin, which airs every weekday from 5pm until 7pm.

In most recent times, the experienced journalist covered the news of the first day of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, reporting live from Kyiv. The Ukraine war is not the first conflict Austin reported on: he was called upon to report and anchor shows from Afghanistan, Iraq, Indonesia and Kuwait among others.

Dermot Murnaghan

Picture: Sky News / YouTube

Dermot Murnaghan, born in 1957, worked at Sky News occupying the 7pm to 9pm slot with Sky News Tonight every weekday – however he left the broadcaster on 1 March after almost 16 years on the channel.

He started his career as a trainee reporter for a small local newspaper after completing a postgraduate diploma course in Journalism at City, University of London.

Climbing up the journalism ladder, Murnaghan later joined Channel 4 as a researcher and then a reporter for The Business Programme. The journalist worked for ITV, when he broke the news of Princess Diana’s accident and subsequent death.

The BBC later hired him as the main presenter of BBC Breakfast and Six O’Clock and Ten O’Clock News but left in 2007 to start working at Sky News, where he was a correspondent until 2022 when he became a presenter.

Anna Botting

Anna Botting of Sky News at Westminster Abbey on Friday 16 September. Picture: Sky News

Anna Botting, born and bred in Surrey, is now a Sky News presenter on Sky News at Nine and Ten, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Botting comes from an accomplished family, as she is the daughter of explorer Douglas Botting and former broadcaster Louise Botting.

Botting’s career started out at Granada Television in Manchester, after achieving a geography degree from the University of Oxford and a journalism one from the University of Cardiff. She later joined the BBC in 1991. However, Botting’s talents did not stop at broadcasting. She even tried out acting, appearing in movies like The Ghost and Tomorrow.

Gillian Joseph

Picture: Sky News / YouTube

Gillian Joseph was born in Coventry and obtained a degree and later a masters in Broadcast Journalism at City, University of London.

Joseph has hosted the Sky News at Ten show on weekends since 2021 and, before that, she co-anchored Sky News Breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays.

The journalist’s career, however, started in radio: Joseph began working as a radio reporter for BBC Radio Merseyside and then BBC Radio 1 in 1994. Until 2005, when she moved to Sky News, the broadcaster presented BBC London News.

Sophy Ridge

Sophy Ridge on Sunday

Sophy Ridge was born in Richmond Upon Thames in 1984, the child of two teachers. Ridge decided she wanted to be a journalist during her time at Tiffin Girls School in London, where she spent some time working at the local newspaper, Richmond and Twickenham Times.

With a degree in English Literature from Oxford on her shoulders, Ridge was able to obtain a place in a graduate scheme at News of the World. She started working on Sky News in 2011.

As a senior political correspondent, Ridge covered the general election in 2015 which led her to have her own show in 2017: Sophy Ridge on Sunday, which still airs today from 8.30am until 10am. Ridge also hosts The Take on Wednesdays, from 9pm to 10pm.

Trevor Phillips

Picture: Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung/Flickr

British writer and journalist Sir Trevor Phillips is the youngest of ten children . His education was split between London and British Guiana, as he attended a grammar school in London but took his A-levels in Georgetown. Phillips later achieved a chemistry degree from the Imperial College in London.

At the start of his career, he worked for London Weekend Television until 1994, when he started working on a project for the BBC and Channel 4 – the documentary Windrush: The Irresistible Rise of Multi-Racial Britain (1998), which helped Phillips to win three Royal Television Society (RTS) awards.

Taking a break from his journalism career, Sir Phillips focused on his political one. In 1999 he ran for Mayor of London for the Labour Party but the race featured a few controversies with Ken Livingstone, the other candidate. Livingstone had offered Phillips an alliance, however, Phillips considered this offer “patronising”, and believed it was motivated by racism. Phillips felt targeted by Livingstone, and he later abandoned the race.

From 2021 until 2022 he covered Sunday mornings for Sophy Ridge who was then on maternity leave, and now he hosts his own show Common Ground on Tuesdays, from 9pm to 10pm.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog