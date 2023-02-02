View all newsletters
February 2, 2023

Podcast 32: Beyond rolling news with Sky News

Sky News bosses Cristina Nicolotti Squires and Jonathan Levy reflect on a busy 2022 and the year ahead.

By Charlotte Tobitt

The Sky News team with judge Laura Garcia and host Jeremy Vine, after being awarded News Provider of the Year at the British Journalism Awards 2022. Picture: ASV Photography Ltd for Press Gazette

Sky News was named News Provider of the Year at Press Gazette’s British Journalism Awards in December.

The news broadcaster had a huge year – putting journalists on the ground in Ukraine every single day, covering the death of the Queen and her funeral, and chasing the latest political updates as the UK cycled through three prime ministers.

But it also saw major growth in its Tiktok following, securing itself as the biggest UK news broadcaster on the platform, while investment in its podcasting and data and forensics journalism also paid off.

Sky News director of content Cristina Nicolotti Squires and director of newsgathering Jonathan Levy spoke to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast about their successes of 2022, how important digital consumption has become versus the TV channel, and what they hope to achieve in 2023.

[Read more: News avoidance? We’re not seeing it, say Sky News bosses after bumper 2022]

Content from our partners
