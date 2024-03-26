BBC not to blame for local press challenges says director general Tim Davie

BBC Director-General Tim Davie gives a speech on the future of the corporation at an event hosted by the Royal Television Society. Picture: RTS/Richard Kendal

BBC director-general Tim Davie has said the corporation is “not the defining factor” in commercial difficulties facing local commercial publishers in the UK.

Speaking at a Royal Television Society event on the future of the BBC on Tuesday, Davie argued that “local press around the world are under enormous pressure” and that the BBC has sought to collaborate with, rather than “shut out”, regional competition.

In the wide-ranging speech, which culminated in the announcement of a review into the licence fee, Davie also laid out plans for the BBC’s news provision worldwide, asked the Government for fresh World Service funding and said there are more job cuts on the way at the corporation.

‘We’re not taking ad pounds out of the market’

Davie told the audience at the RTS event that the BBC will “double-down on” its transparency and fact-checking brand BBC Verify, which will be rolled out globally.

Its work will be complemented by the launch of two new brands: a “new digital destination that will offer deeper analysis, longer reads and thought-provoking journalism which provide more context beyond rolling news” and a BBC investigations brand to “help audiences navigate our investigative journalism”.

He said these launches will be supported by the previously-announced hiring of 70 investigative reporters to 11 teams across England. Those hires were part of a package of 131 new local digital roles created to counteract 139 job cuts made in local radio.

The BBC local online news expansion were controversial both within the corporation and at the BBC’s commercial rivals. In December senior editors at the UK’s five biggest commercial regional news publishers described the broadcaster as the “neighbour from hell”, accusing it of using licence fee funding to expand into local markets and thereby undermine their financial viability.

[Read more: Why BBC is ‘the neighbour from hell’ for leading regional newsbrand editors]

Asked on-stage by Today programme presenter Martha Kearney about the neighbour from hell comment, Davie said: “I would humbly suggest that the trend lines for the local press around the world are under enormous pressure. The BBC is not deemed a contributing factor [elsewhere].”

He said he thought “the more interesting question is how we can help the local press”, citing the BBC-funded Local Democracy Reporting Service as an example of the corporation doing so.

“I do take that criticism, by the way. I don’t just push it back,” he added. “I am very interested in growing the overall market… the BBC should not be shutting out competition.”

Pushed on the matter by a Sky News reporter who asked whether the BBC’s expansion was unfair, Davie said: “We’re not taking ad pounds out of the market, and that’s really important. I’d love to see more competition on the ground. The issue is I don’t think the BBC being there or not is the defining factor.”

The News Media Association, a trade body representing commercial publishers, disagreed with Davie’s defence however. Chief executive Owen Meredith said Davie had “set out a vision for the BBC that overreaches its remit and its commitments under the Royal Charter and Agreement to not adversely impact competition.

“The public should be in no doubt that this appears to be an aggressive strategy, designed to strengthen the BBC’s hand at the expense of others.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog