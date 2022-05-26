Future of Media Awards: Enter now (deadline 17 June)

If you have produced a website, podcast, newsletter or other digital journalism product which you are proud of Press Gazette wants to highlight your work in the Future of Media Awards.

Winners will be announced across ten categories at the awards reception which will happen directly after the Press Gazette Future of Media Technology conference at the Waldorf Hilton in London on 21 September.

The awards celebrate and recognise excellence in digital news media in the UK and around the world.

Press Gazette is looking for work which brings quality journalism to a digital audience. The judges want to celebrate great product teams, effective digital strategies, innovative editors and effective online story-telling.

This event builds on the success of the Press Gazette British Journalism Awards, which has been running for ten years and is now the leading awards for UK journalism featuring 1,000+ entries and 600+ attendees.

While the British Journalism Awards celebrate public interest journalism aimed at a UK audience, the Future of Media Awards recognise great digital products anywhere in the world (but with an emphasis on the UK and US markets).

The awards are free to enter

The deadline for entries is 17 June 2021.

Find out more about the Press Gazette Future of Media Awards

Full list of categories for the 2022 Press Gazette Future of Media Awards:

DIGITAL MEDIA EXCELLENCE: NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS

For the best digital products in the news and current affairs space. Open to websites, apps and other digital media platforms.

DATA JOURNALISM

The best example of data-based journalism of the last year. Judges are looking for effective communication of data, revelation, great story-telling and journalism which makes a difference.

DIGITAL STORYTELLING

This category recognises high-quality journalism which is enhanced by digital story-telling techniques. The judges are looking for a great story well told.

DIGITAL MEDIA EXCELLENCE: LIFESTYLE

For the best digital products in the lifestyle space – with a focus on journalism-based products, so must be grounded in independent editorial. Open to websites, apps and other digital media platforms.

DIGITAL LAUNCH OF THE YEAR

For the best new website, app or other digital journalism product of the year.

COMMERCIAL INNOVATION

This category is for any innovative technology, strategy, project or idea which has helped bring in new revenue for a news publisher and so helped it better support quality digital journalism.

DIGITAL MEDIA EXCELLENCE: SPECIALIST/B2B

For the best digital products in the specialist news and B2B sectors – with a focus on journalism-based products, so must be grounded in independent editorial. Open to websites, apps and other digital media platforms.

PODCAST OF THE YEAR

For the best journalism-based podcast of the year.

NEWSTECH INNOVATION

For the best new product, app, website, technique, strategy or technology in the news media space globally. The judges are looking for genuinely innovative journalism and story-telling techniques or an effective new platform or way of presenting digital editorial content.

NEWSLETTER OF THE YEAR

Judges will be looking for newsletters which have effectively grown an audience and which are well presented and written.

AUDIENCE GROWTH

The website, app or other digital journalism product which has most effectively grown a meaningful audience over the last year. Publishers should include evidence from whatever metrics platform they use. The judges will be looking at rate of increase as well as overall size of the audience and will take into account engagement as well as overall reach.

ADVERTISING EXCELLENCE

This category is aimed at specific campaigns which have effectively used a digital journalism platform. The judges will be looking at the quality of the messaging and storytelling in the campaign as well as evidence of its effectiveness.