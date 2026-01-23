Watch the British Journalism Awards 2025 highlights video

With their emphasis on serving the public interest, the British Journalism Awards winners provided inspiring examples of what can be achieved by simply uncovering facts that others would rather see concealed.
Journalist of the Year Cathy Newman of Channel 4 News said she had never won an award prior to last year. She was recognised for her work exposing child abuse within the Church of England which prompted the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Noor Nanji of BBC News spoke to Press Gazette after picking up her award for an investigation into inappropriate workplace behaviour from TV chef Greg Wallace. She said: “The biggest thanks goes to the women who spoke up and shared their stories.”
For the foreign affairs journalism winners, the award provided vindication of a documentary – Gaza: Doctors Under Attack – the BBC refused to air. It was instead shown by Channel 4.
Filmmaker Ramita Navai said: “It means a lot particularly because of everything we went through as a team. Most of all it’s a way that we can honour our Palestinian colleagues.”
Comment journalism winner and Times journalist Fraser Nelson said: “All my journalistic life I’ve wanted to win this award. After this I’ve got no more ambitions left in journalism.
“The Press Gazette awards are the most prestigious awards in British journalism.”
