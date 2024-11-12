News Provider of the Year 2024: Six publishers make the shortlist

News Provider of the Year 2024 shortlist: Images represent (clockwise from top left) The Sun, Channel 4 News, Sky News, The Guardian, ITV News and Times Media.

Three broadcasters and three newspaper publishers have made the shortlist for News Provider of the Year at the 2024 British Journalism Awards.

The prize is for the news organisation which has done the most to provide journalism that is both interesting to the public and in the public interest.

This category is open to newspapers, magazines, websites and broadcast outlets. News channels, news agencies and particular broadcast journalism strands are all eligible.

Last year’s winner of the British Journalism Awards News Provider of the Year was The Guardian and previous winners include the Financial Times, Sunday Times and Sky News.

The full list of finalists for the 2024 British Journalism Awards can be viewed here.

The winners will be announced at the awards dinner on 12 December at the Hilton Bankside, which is being hosted this year by Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine. Ticket booking details are available on the British Journalism Awards website.

There are no shortlists revealed in advance for Journalist of the Year, the Marie Colvin Award and the Public Service Award.

The News Provider of the Year shortlist follows a secondary round of voting involving all 80 British Journalism Awards judges which took place after jury sessions decided the other finalists.

News Provider of the Year finalists for 2024

Channel 4 News

Channel 4 News is broadcast daily for an hour at 7pm and is produced by ITN.

This year it won an International Emmy as one of the first broadcasters to report on life inside Gaza under bombardment from Israel, with eyewitness journalism from Yousef Hammash. On 27 March it became the first broadcaster to reveal the “Post Office tapes”, covert recordings which revealed both the Post Office and Fujitsu knew for years that postmasters were not to blame for accounting errors. In June a landmark undercover investigation into racism inside the Reform Party led to the party withdrawing support for two general election candidates. The programme also involved allegations of misogyny and racism inside an elite police firearms unit.

The Guardian

The Guardian is the most-read commercial news brand in the UK, according to Press Gazette’s monthly top-50 ranking.

It secured one of the scoops of the UK general election when it revealed that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s parliamentary aide had placed a bet on the date of the poll days before it was revealed. An investigation into offensive remarks about Diane Abbott by the Tories’ biggest donor Frank Hester prompted the party to hand back £10m to him. And a report on security failings at Sellafield prompted criminal prosecutions and an apology. Standout features from the year included Simon Hattenstone’s series on indeterminate prison sentences and Sirin Kale’s account of life and death on English maternity wards.

ITV News

ITV News broadcasts national TV bulletins three times per day and is produced by ITN.

Journalism highlights of the last year have included an exclusive report from Gaza revealing an apparent war crime as a man carrying a white flag was shot dead by Israeli troops. Paul Brand’s interview with Rishi Sunak prompted outrage as the prime minister cut short his attendance at a D-Day memorial event. The broadcaster also investigated the Post Office tapes, new secret recordings which revealed a cover-up over the wrongful prosecution of sub-postmasters. Other ITV exclusives included an investigation into the dangers of cut-price cosmetic surgery clinics in Turkey.

Sky News

Journalism highlights for Sky News over the last year included its Patient 11 investigation which revealed more than 20,000 sexual abuse and harassment allegations against NHS Trusts across the country. An exclusive hour-long documentary revealed sexual harassment and bullying inside elite RAF flying squad the Red Arrows. Sky’s interview with Israel’s ambassador to the UK prompted responses from Number 10 and the White House after she proclaimed the demise of the two-state solution. A Sky undercover team also tracked down a people smuggler who made £800,000 trafficking people into the UK.

The Sun

The Sun is the UK’s best-selling redtop newspaper and has an additional online reach of around 18 million per month in the UK.

Last year saw the culmination of The Sun’s 18-month investigation into Huw Edwards and the BBC which included the title being first to report that the UK’s most famous newsreader had been charged with possessing indecent images of children. The Sun also led the way covering allegations of mistreatment of celebs on flagship BBC show Strictly Come Dancing and published an exclusive video showing the Princess of Wales in public at a time when rumours were circulating online about her health. Five Just Stop Oil protestors were jailed for a total of 21 years after The Sun infiltrated a Zoom call where plans were discussed to block the M25.

Times Media

Times Media is shortlisted for work published across The Times, Sunday Times and Times Online.

Highlights of the last year include the Bloody Disgrace campaign led by political editor Caroline Wheeler, which helped secure £12bn in compensation for the victims of the infected blood scandal. A joint investigation with Dispatches exposed widespread sexual abuse allegations against Russell Brand. And Paul Morgan-Bentley prompted a Ministry of Justice investigation into security failings after going undercover as an officer at Bedford Prison.

