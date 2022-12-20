British Journalism Awards 2022: Video highlights

British Journalism Awards 2022

Some 500 of the UK’s leading journalists defied freezing weather and transport disruption to attend the 11th British Journalism Awards at the Park Lane Hilton in London on Thursday, 15 December. Watch our video highlights of the British Journalism Awards here:

In case you missed it here is a two-minute version of the British Journalism Awards 2022, featuring @theJeremyVine @PippaCrerar and @domponsford – read our coverage of the night here: https://t.co/EyiOmcPSNX pic.twitter.com/Dc804ps6H1 — Press Gazette (@pressgazette) December 19, 2022

Olga Malchevska receives the public service award

BBC Ukraine correspondent Olga Malchevska received the Public Service Award on behalf of the 100-plus journalists who have risked their lives reporting from Ukraine for UK media.

She noted that 42 journalists have been killed during the Russian invasion, including eight in the course of their work.

"Thank you very much for your incredible fight for justice, truth and impartiality" – Watch the heartbreaking speech by @Yollika who paid tribute to the 100+ journalists who have reported from Ukraine for UK media at last night's #bja2022 https://t.co/XT2OGk1QSL pic.twitter.com/3uWXu56LV0

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

December 16, 2022

British Journalism Awards videos: Pippa Crerar and Antonia Cundy

Journalist of the Year Pippa Crerar was recognised for her work at the Daily Mirror breaking the Partygate story which helped bring down Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Here’s Journalist of the Year, Political Journalism winner and Woman of the Year @PippaCrerar talking about the work that led to her wins and giving a shout out to other journalists such as @PaulBrandITV who also led on the Partygate story #BJA2022 pic.twitter.com/alwf8yyar0 — Press Gazette (@pressgazette) December 16, 2022

Antonia Cundy of the FT won the Marie Colvin Award after travelling to Ukraine under her own steam to report as a freelance.

She said: “I’m very proud to be able represent freelances with this award because it is difficult being a freelancer, especially in a conflict zone. “

News Provider of the Year for Sky News and BBC picks up Business Journalism prize

James Oliver of the BBC spoke about hunting down Russian oligarchs for BBC Panorama and winning the Business Journalism Prize.

And output editor Sky News Ronan Hughes said their award: “Underlines the importance of eyewitness journalism which is more important now than ever before.”

Sky News’ Ronan Hughes @SkyRonan on why it was such a big deal for @SkyNews to win the News Provider of the Year award last night – in a year it has had journalists on the ground in Ukraine every day since the war began in February on top of its other stories #BJA2022 pic.twitter.com/VSxLpPLQho — Press Gazette (@pressgazette) December 16, 2022

New Journalist of the Year Noa Hoffman of The Sun

Noa Hoffman said: “We are holding power to account and telling important stories and that’s something that The Sun does every day.”

Specialist Journalism winner John Burn-Murdoch of the FT (and some music!)

“As journalists we often wait for someone to tell us what is happening and my thing is trying to work out what is happening myself,” said FT data journalist John Burn-Murdoch.

Chi Chi Izundu of BBC News said the Diversity and Social Affairs Award win with The Guardian for their Tim Westwood investigation was “in recognition for the women that took part because it was super important for them to be recognised and acknowledged for what they’ve been through and all we did was provide the platforms”.

Congratulations to another of our amazing winners @camillalong of The Sunday Times who took home the Comment Journalism prize – here is Camilla speaking about the win #BJA2022 pic.twitter.com/gdn11DeZ95 — Press Gazette (@pressgazette) December 15, 2022

