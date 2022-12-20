Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

December 20, 2022

British Journalism Awards 2022: Video highlights

Watch video highlights from the 2022 British Journalism Awards.

By Dominic Ponsford

Some 500 of the UK’s leading journalists defied freezing weather and transport disruption to attend the 11th British Journalism Awards at the Park Lane Hilton in London on Thursday, 15 December. Watch our video highlights of the British Journalism Awards here:

Olga Malchevska receives the public service award

BBC Ukraine correspondent Olga Malchevska received the Public Service Award on behalf of the 100-plus journalists who have risked their lives reporting from Ukraine for UK media.

She noted that 42 journalists have been killed during the Russian invasion, including eight in the course of their work.

British Journalism Awards videos: Pippa Crerar and Antonia Cundy

Journalist of the Year Pippa Crerar was recognised for her work at the Daily Mirror breaking the Partygate story which helped bring down Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Antonia Cundy of the FT won the Marie Colvin Award after travelling to Ukraine under her own steam to report as a freelance.

She said: “I’m very proud to be able represent freelances with this award because it is difficult being a freelancer, especially in a conflict zone. “

News Provider of the Year for Sky News and BBC picks up Business Journalism prize

James Oliver of the BBC spoke about hunting down Russian oligarchs for BBC Panorama and winning the Business Journalism Prize.

And output editor Sky News Ronan Hughes said their award: “Underlines the importance of eyewitness journalism which is more important now than ever before.”

New Journalist of the Year Noa Hoffman of The Sun

Noa Hoffman said: “We are holding power to account and telling important stories and that’s something that The Sun does every day.”

Specialist Journalism winner John Burn-Murdoch of the FT (and some music!)

“As journalists we often wait for someone to tell us what is happening and my thing is trying to work out what is happening myself,” said FT data journalist John Burn-Murdoch.

Diversity and Social Affairs winners Alexandra Topping and Chi Chi Izundu and Comment Journalism winner Camilla Long

Chi Chi Izundu of BBC News said the Diversity and Social Affairs Award win with The Guardian for their Tim Westwood investigation was “in recognition for the women that took part because it was super important for them to be recognised and acknowledged for what they’ve been through and all we did was provide the platforms”.

