‘When I had to stop – you guys carried on’: Ukraine correspondents honoured at British Journalism Awards

BBC Ukraine presenter Olga Malchevska collects the Public Service Journalism award at the British Journalism Awards 2022. Picture: ASV Photography Ltd for Press Gazette

The public service accolade at the British Journalism Awards 2022 has been given to journalists for UK media who have reported from the ground in Ukraine this year.

The public service journalism award is a special prize given by Press Gazette and the Journalists’ Charity to honour work by those who “most memorably raised the reputation of our trade over the last year”, award host Jeremy Vine said at London’s Hilton Park Lane on Thursday night.

Vine told the audience: “This year’s award does not go to a single journalist or even a single news organisation, but to a group who have done more than any other to serve the public interest this year – not just in the UK, but worldwide.”

BBC Ukraine presenter Olga Malchevska accepted the award from Journalists’ Charity trustee John Crowley on behalf of the hundreds of UK media workers who have been in Ukraine since Russia began its full-scale invasion in February.

Related

“Thank you very much for your incredible fight for justice, truth and impartiality” – Watch the heartbreaking speech by @Yollika who paid tribute to the 100+ journalists who have reported from Ukraine for UK media at last night’s #bja2022 https://t.co/XT2OGk1QSL pic.twitter.com/3uWXu56LV0 Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close December 16, 2022

Malchevska, who received a standing ovation for her moving words, told the audience: “I’m really grateful for this honour to collect this award on behalf of all of our brave colleagues who have been risking their lives covering the war in my home. This year has been quite tough and I want to take this opportunity to remember those who paid for the truth with their lives.”

[In full: British Journalism Awards winners 2022]

Malchevska remembered the eight journalists believed to have died doing their journalistic duties in Ukraine since February, and the further 34 who, according to the Ukrainian Institute of Mass Information, have died while in the country this year although not necessarily while they were at work. She particularly remembered a friend who died while asleep in her bed when a rocket hit.

Malchevska’s own home was bombed on the second day of the war and her mother was supposed to be there, “but luckily she was not”. She told colleagues at the BBC she may be overwhelmed as her “home” had been hit and believes they initially thought she was speaking figuratively about her home country and city. “But it was literally my flat,” she said. She saw images of her bombed apartment building live on-air – but also thankfully received confirmation that her family was safe.

Malchevska said: “I’m extremely grateful to all our British colleagues, all the British journalists covering this story, when I was not able to say anything, when I had to stop at some point, and you guys, you carried on. With your bravery, with your fight for truth and justice, with your hearts, thank you very much for doing this. And thank you very much for all the support.

“When I was deployed back home to cover the war in my home and to report from the frontline near Kharkiv and when I was doing those lives and filming reports and interviewing people – hearing the shelling in the background and trying not to think that actually it’s my reality, it’s my life, which I’m living constantly, it was quite difficult to put the distance and you helped me to do that. My amazing British crew, my colleagues, helped me to carry on, helped me to put a distance… and to stay impartial.

“Because it is very important to stay impartial even when your home is being bombed. Thank you very much for your incredible fight for justice, truth and impartiality.”

The public service prize last year was posthumously awarded to ITV News editor Geoff Hill, who died months earlier from leukaemia aged 52. The inaugural award in 2020 went to the Daily Mail for its Mail Force campaign to provide NHS staff and care workers with PPE.

Press Gazette has collated the names of more than 100 journalists, including anchors, reporters and photographers, for UK media outlets who have reported from Ukraine since February. These were shown on a screen to the awards ceremony audience, and are listed below.

Press Gazette approached each of the news outlets named, as well as several others who declined to comment or did not respond, for the list. Those declining to comment cited security concerns and practical issues around identifying everyone involved in their on-the-ground Ukraine coverage: Sky News, for example, noted that it has had upward of 80 people in the country over the course of the invasion.

However, if we have missed you or someone who should be added to the list, please email bron.maher@ns-mediagroup.com and additions will be made where appropriate.

BBC News

Clive Myrie

Lyse Doucet

Orla Guerin

Sarah Rainsford

Nick Robinson

Nick Beake

Paul Adams

Marta Shokalo

Reeta Chakrabarti

Tim Franks

Fergal Keane

James Waterhouse

Jeremy Bowen

Quentin Sommerville

Kate Peters

Yalda Hakim

Andrew Harding

Hugo Bachega

Abdujalil Abdurasulov

Zhanna Bezpiatchuk

Sky News

In common with other outlets on this list, Sky said the names it provided represented only “some of the 85 reporters, presenters, camera operators, engineers and producers, including Ukrainian staff, who have worked inside the country for Sky News over the last year”.

Mark Austin

Stuart Ramsay

John Sparks

Deborah Haynes

Alex Rossi

Alex Crawford

Dominic Waghorn

Alistair Bunkall

Gillian Joseph

Anna Botting

Richie Mockler

Dominique van Heerden

Martin Vowles

The Times and Sunday Times

Christina Lamb

Anthony Loyd

Catherine Philp

Jack Hill

Louise Callaghan

Richard Spencer

Sofia Barbarani

Richard Lloyd Parry

Marc Bennetts

Max Tucker

Askold Krushnelycky

Alistair Dawber

Charlie Faulkner

The Sun

Jerome Starkey

Paul Sims

Nick Parker

Chris Eades

Stephen Moyes

Oliver Harvey

Doug Seeburg

Peter Jordan

Daily Mail

Ian Birrell

Richard Pendlebury

Jamie Wiseman

Kate Baklitskaya

James Franey

Andy Jehring

Harriet Line

Mark Large

Mail on Sunday

Ian Gallagher

Michael Powell

Kiran Ridley

Mail Online

Nick Craven

Nick Fagge

Mail titles (freelances and fixers)

Oleh Tereschenko

Omelyan Oshchudlyak

Yura Dankevich

Olex Kostiuchenko

Olga Podorozhna

Serhii who drove for the Mail staff

The Telegraph

James Rothwell

Roland Oliphant

Colin Freeman

Tanya Kozyreva

Simon Townsely

Ben Farmer

Financial Times

John Reed

Polina Ivanova

Roman Olearchyk

Guy Chazan

Tim Judah

The Guardian and The Observer

Emma Graham-Harrison

Luke Harding

Lorenzo Tondo

Isobel Koshiw

Peter Beaumont

Daily Mirror and Daily Express

Andy Lines

Andy Stenning

Chris Hughes

Rowan Griffiths

ITV News

Rohit Kachroo

James Mates

Dan Rivers

John Irvine

The New Statesman

Alix Kroeger

Paul Mason

Bruno Maçães

Channel 4 News

Lindsey Hilsum

Matt Frei

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

5 News

Tessa Chapman

Zoe Kalus

Adam Boyle

The Economist

Oliver Carroll

Zanny Minton Beddoes

The Independent

Kim Sengupta

Bel Trew

Freelance

John Sweeney

Oz Katerji

Vice

Matthew Cassel

Ben Solomon

i

David Parsley

TalkTV

Piers Morgan

Buzzfeed

Christopher Miller

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog