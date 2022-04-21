Two nominations for Press Gazette in prestigious PPA Awards

Press Gazette has received nominations in two sought-after categories at this year’s PPA Awards: editor of the year and writer of the year.

The recognition follows significant investment in Press Gazette by parent company New Statesman Media Group which has seen it expand the team and embrace a broader Future of Media remit.

Over the last two years Press Gazette has focused more around providing senior media decision makers with the business-critical information they need to succeed, whilst also staying true to its historic mission of “fighting for journalism”.

In 2021 the title had its most successful year commercially since the mid 2000s fuelled by marketing solution sales, events and newsletter sponsorship overseen by commercial director Richard Jamieson.

Press Gazette has launched three additional newsletters over the past two years: Future of Media, Future of Media US and Marketing Matters, on top of the existing daily newsletter.

Press Gazette’s brand extensions launched over the last two years have included: The Future of Media Awards and Future of Media Technology Conference (held in September this year), a series of webinars and the Media100 networking series for CEOs and senior industry leaders.

The editorial team now includes US editor William Turvill, UK editor Charlotte Tobitt and data journalist Aisha Majid. This year Bron Maher and Andrew Kersley joined as reporters and the team also includes sub editor Pete Barden.

Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford is nominated by the PPA as business editor of the year and US editor William Turvill has been nominated as writer of the year.

Turvill was nominated for work including:

His Ian Hislop interview.

The Google News Shh-owcase investigation into the tech giant’s shadowy deals with publishers.

And his profits from propaganda into how Facebook takes money from China to promote Uyghur disinformation.

The PPA entries were debated and reviewed by a panel of 47 CEOs and senior executives.

PPA chief executive Sajeeda Merali said: “Our industry is going through a period of accelerated change, with our members’ businesses diversifying in new and exciting ways. The entries reflected the energy and passion of these organisations, and highlighted the excellent work delivered by their teams, as well as individual editors, writers and designers. It’s a genuine thrill to read through all the entries and be reminded about the vibrant sector we work in.”

The PPA Awards 2022 winners will be revealed at a gala ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 22 June.

The full shortlist can be found here.

