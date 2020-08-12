More people are consuming news digitally during the pandemic/lockdown and most expect this to last, according to a Press Gazette reader poll.
The UK Government’s instruction that people “stay at home” during the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak in March and April took its toll on print readerships, with circulations falling as a result.
Although there has been some signs of recovery among paid-for titles. Free newspapers continue to face an existential crisis.
How have your newspaper consumption habits changed during the pandemic/lockdown, and do you think this will last?
- I read more news digitally than in print now, and expect this to continue (48%, 179 Votes)
- No change (29%, 107 Votes)
- I read more news in print than digitally now, and expect this to continue (14%, 52 Votes)
- I read more news digitally than in print now, but do not expect this to continue (6%, 24 Votes)
- I read more news in print than digitally now, but do not expect this to continue (3%, 10 Votes)
Total Voters: 372
News websites on the other hand have seen a boom in traffic.
We asked readers: “How have your newspaper consumption habits changed during the pandemic/lockdown, and do you think this will last?” in a poll that ran on pressgazette.co.uk from 6-11 August 2020.
Nearly half (48%) of the 367 respondents said they were now reading more digitally than in print and expected this to continue, while 29% said there had been no change in their news consumption habits.
A combined total of 17% of respondents said they were actually reading more news in print during the pandemic/lockdown.
Press Gazette analysis of ABC print figures has shown that most regional dailies’ circulations fell by between 10% and 20% during lockdown.
Picture: Reuters/Mike Segar
2 thoughts on “Poll suggests shift from print to digital will last beyond pandemic”
Don’t you mean print to digital?
