View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. PG Podcast
May 18, 2023

Podcast 47: Doing battle with the duopoly, with Paul Deegan of News Media Canada

Canada news boss on what publishers in other countries can learn from the Online News Act.

By Press Gazette

Paul Deegan podcast
Paul Deegan. Picture: News Media Canada

The 47th episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast features an interview with Paul Deegan, the president and chief executive of News Media Canada.

As head of an organisation that represents 560 news companies, Deegan has been at the forefront of the push for Canada’s Online News Act, which looks set to force Google and Facebook to pay for publishers’ journalism.

In an interview with Press Gazette’s William Turvill, Deegan speaks about how the Online News Act came into existence, how Google and Facebook have responded, and what publishers in other countries can learn from Canada’s experience.

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

Content from our partners
Tech platform aims to quadruple publisher revenue in tough economic climate
Tech platform aims to quadruple publisher revenue in tough economic climate
Rob Griffin
What do you really think about WordPress? Survey seeks publisher views
What do you really think about WordPress? Survey seeks publisher views
Press Gazette
Publishers must rethink the value proposition of event sponsorship
Publishers must rethink the value proposition of event sponsorship
Matt Robinson

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Topics in this article : , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor