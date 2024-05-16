Podcast 71: Daily Mail CEO Rich Caccappolo on keeping journalism free

Matthew Scott Goldstein, Rich Caccappolo and Dominic Ponsford in conversation. Credit: Beeler.tech

This episode includes excerpts from an interview between Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford and Rich Caccappolo, CEO of Daily Mail publisher DMG Media. It also features media consultant Matthew Scott Goldstein. They talk about how to save journalism (and democracy) on the open web by adapting to Google’s plan to switch off cookies on Chrome.

Caccappolo also provides an update on DMG Media’s legal action against Google and reveals how his company is growing overall revenue in a tough market.

Related

