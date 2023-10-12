View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. PG Podcast
October 12, 2023

Podcast 58: How the Daily Mail become a hit on Tiktok

Mail Online's head of social video Phil Harvey explains what they're doing on Tiktok.

By Press Gazette

Phil Harvey, head of social video at Mail Online, who spoke to Press Gazette about its huge TikTok presence
Phil Harvey, head of social video at Mail Online

The Daily Mail, with an average print edition reader age of 56, is connecting with the next generation of readers on Tiktok and become a major hit on the platoform.

The newsbrand is currently celebrating becoming the biggest publisher of news on Tiktok, ahead of broadcasters Sky News, ABC News and NBC News.

Mail Online head of social video Phil Harvey, who joined the publisher in March, told Press Gazette how and why their Tiktok strategy has transformed this year and why it is worth the investment.

He also revealed which British politician and their dog has become an unlikely Tiktok star for the Daily Mail.

Read a written version of our interview with Harvey – including tables ranking news publishers by Tiktok followers and likes – here.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

Content from our partners
To protect future newsrooms from AI fakery we must first protect the past
To protect future newsrooms from AI fakery we must first protect the past
Dr Mansoor Ahmed-Rengers
Livingdocs: 'Future-proof and agile' content publishing system
Livingdocs: ‘Future-proof and agile’ content publishing system
Press Gazette
Publisher playbook on how to kickstart your AI strategy
Publisher playbook on how to kickstart your AI strategy
Bridged Media

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Topics in this article : , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor