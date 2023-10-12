Podcast 58: How the Daily Mail become a hit on Tiktok

The Daily Mail, with an average print edition reader age of 56, is connecting with the next generation of readers on Tiktok and become a major hit on the platoform.
The newsbrand is currently celebrating becoming the biggest publisher of news on Tiktok, ahead of broadcasters Sky News, ABC News and NBC News.
Mail Online head of social video Phil Harvey, who joined the publisher in March, told Press Gazette how and why their Tiktok strategy has transformed this year and why it is worth the investment.
He also revealed which British politician and their dog has become an unlikely Tiktok star for the Daily Mail.
Read a written version of our interview with Harvey – including tables ranking news publishers by Tiktok followers and likes – here.
How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast
1. In your browser
You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.
You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.
And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.
2. In a podcast app
The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Acast.
Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.
3. On your smart speaker
If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog