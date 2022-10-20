 Podcast: Bloomberg Media CEO on building a recession-proof business

October 20, 2022

Podcast 19: Bloomberg Media CEO M Scott Havens on building a recession-proof business

By William Turvill Twitter

The 19th episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast features an an interview with M Scott Havens, the chief executive of Bloomberg Media.

Havens, appointed to his role earlier this year, spoke to William Turvill, Press Gazette’s associate editor (interviews and investigations), about why he believes his business will continue to thrive despite a “looming recession”.

He believes Bloomberg Media, the consumer arm of Michael Bloomberg’s financial giant, is in a “unique position” to take advantage of growing demand for impartial news.

He was also asked about Bloomberg Media’s latest financial results, its recent expansion in the UK, the metaverse, and why he believes it is important to pay good journalists well for their work.

Listen to episode 17 of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast here:

Photo credit: Axios

