Podcast: Industry Dive CEO on making B2B pay... without a paywall

The 23rd episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast features an interview with Sean Griffey, the chief executive of Industry Dive.

Unlike many of its peers in B2B media, Industry Dive has grown its business without the use of paywalls, instead depending on advertising revenues.

Griffey speaks to William Turvill, Press Gazette’s associate editor (interviews and investigations), about his growth plans for Industry Dive after it was recently acquired by Informa, the British B2B giant, for £323m.

Listen to episode 23 of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast here:

