Podcast 22: The future of podcasting with Ceri Thomas - Press Gazette

November 10, 2022

Podcast 22: The future of podcasting with Ceri Thomas

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
Publisher podcast: Mic and software

We spoke to editor of Tortoise studios Ceri Thomas and head of strategy at Auddy Oliver Thomas about the future of podcasting.

Thomas explained how podcasting has become central to everything the slow-news publisher does and revealed that be believes it now has the largest podcasting newsroom outside the BBC.

Oliver Thomas explained why technology and improved discoverability mean that podcasting could become as ubiquitous as online video in the years to come.

This episode was sponsored by Auddy.

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Picture: Sophie Alexander/ITV News

Author: Dominic Ponsford

Dominic Ponsford is the editor of Press Gazette

