Podcast: Ankler Media’s Janice Min on how to make a profit from newsletters - Press Gazette

The 20th episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast features an interview with Janice Min, a former leader of The Hollywood Reporter and Us Weekly who now heads up Ankler Media.

A start-up newsletter business, Ankler Media was founded this year by Min and Richard Rushfield, an entertainment journalist who has been writing the company’s flagship newsletter, The Ankler, since 2017.

Min speaks to William Turvill, Press Gazette’s associate editor (interviews and investigations), about the growth of Ankler Media and the future of newsletters.

Listen to episode 20 of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast here:

[Read more: Janice Min: The Hollywood media executive betting big on newsletters]

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

No related posts.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Picture: Axios