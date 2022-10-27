 Podcast: Ankler Media’s Janice Min on how to make a profit from newsletters - Press Gazette

All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
October 27, 2022

Podcast 20: Ankler Media’s Janice Min on how to make a profit from newsletters

By William Turvill Twitter
The Ankler

The 20th episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast features an interview with Janice Min, a former leader of The Hollywood Reporter and Us Weekly who now heads up Ankler Media.

A start-up newsletter business, Ankler Media was founded this year by Min and Richard Rushfield, an entertainment journalist who has been writing the company’s flagship newsletter, The Ankler, since 2017.

Min speaks to William Turvill, Press Gazette’s associate editor (interviews and investigations), about the growth of Ankler Media and the future of newsletters.

Listen to episode 20 of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast here:

[Read more: Janice Min: The Hollywood media executive betting big on newsletters]

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

No related posts.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Picture: Axios

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Rajars GB News RAJARs: GB News Radio is fastest growing station as it makes ground on News UK rivals
  2. US Sun homepage US Sun bosses say 'we've got incredibly ambitious aspirations' as early work pays off in traffic and profit
  3. GB News presenters - logo Who are GB News' presenters? Everything you need to know
  4. cost of living crisis could see journalists leaving newsrooms Cost of living crisis forcing some to leave journalism for better paid jobs
  5. GB News launch stars GB News ratings one year on: How is channel faring versus TalkTV in airwaves battle?

Latest Jobs

How Abu Dhabi’s Community Hub will boost the next generation of media talent