Reddit says publisher post views up 46% after Pro Tools rollout

Reddit logo on a mobile phone. Picture: Shutterstock

Reddit has said views to posts created by publishers on the discussion platform increased by nearly half in the six months after launching its Pro Tools for Publishers.

Pro Tools launched in September, allowing publishers to automatically upload content on Reddit by syncing RSS feeds, track Reddit metrics and receive AI suggestions for which subreddit to post in (a subreddit is a forum focused on a specific topic).

The tools were initially only available to a small group of US publishers with a waiting list available for other publishers, but hundreds of global publications – national and regional – have tested the tools since launch. These are now accessible to all publishers.

New tools have also been added to Pro Tools “based on tester feedback”: these include “community snapshots”, which means publishers can access rules, activity stats and most-discussed links of each subreddit, such as World News, helping publishers track what content performs best.

“Publishers do best on Reddit when they use our free Pro tools to find and join the conversations already happening around their reporting,” Gabriel Sands, head of news at Reddit, told Press Gazette. “Any publisher can verify their domain and start using Pro insights to reach readers in a way that’s actually additive to the community.”

To use Pro Tools, Reddit will verify that an applicant owns their domain, and approve successful applicants within three days.

According to Reddit, publishers using Pro Tools have seen typical post views increase by 46%, comments increase by 48% and profile views nearly double compared to their previous experience.

In addition to new tools being added to Pro Tools, publishers that are Reddit Pro members – businesses eligible to access a free suite of business tools – can now add a verification checkmark to their profiles. Reddit said this is designed to help users understand who they’re engaging with “when verification matters”, whether it’s a journalist, expert or brand.

Publishers can also now organise their profile by highlighting posts they’ve made, making it easier for Reddit users to find reporting on specific topics.

Reddit is one of the most-visited websites in the world as of December 2025, according to Similarweb data.

In its full-year 2025 results, the platform increased its revenue 69% year on year to $2.2bn, and reported 121.4 million global daily active users (up 19% year on year).

“We’re now operating in a fundamentally different internet,” Reddit said in its results. “One shaped by opaque algorithms, generative content, and growing distrust. And yet, amid this shift, more people are turning to Reddit… because Reddit is the most human place on the internet. In a world flooded with AI slop, people are seeking real community, lived experience, and trusted opinions.”

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