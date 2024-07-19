View all newsletters
July 19, 2024

Toronto Star launches pay-per-article and daily passes for website access

The Canadian news site is the first in the country to try Axate's casual payments.

By Dominic Ponsford

Toronto Star

The Toronto Star in Canada has adopted a casual payments system for readers who do not want to commit to a news subscription.

Publisher Torstar said: “The initiative will target people who value responsible, quality journalism and are willing to pay for access to articles on an ad-hoc basis – and it presents a new opportunity for publishers to monetise content in support of their newsrooms.”

The title is using technology from UK-based Axate which has worked with UK titles including Popbitch and Cornwall Reports.

Axate works by setting up a secure digital wallet for readers, which they can use to pay for individual articles.

Torstar chief revenue officer Brandon Grosvenor said: “We are the first in the country to try this – and we’re doing it because readers have said they want and are willing to pay for our stories, but they need flexibility.”

The Star is offering readers one article for $0.75 (42p) or full access to the site for a day for $1.50 (85p).

Grosvenor said of the day-pass system: “If a reader likes this option and uses their wallet just one day a week to access all the Star has to offer, they’re getting close to what an annual subscriber pays. And if they’re paying more frequently, we can let them know when a subscription might actually help them save. Either way, the potential for incremental revenue is pretty exciting – both for us and any other publishers who follow this path.”

Axate chief executive Dominic Young said: “The Star is a high-quality paper of record, with a strong paying subscriber base. Quite clearly its news is well worth paying for. By introducing a simple casual payment option alongside subscriptions, readers can choose the payment model that suits them while the publisher can open up a new stream of revenue/

“The Star is known internationally for the calibre of its content, and we both believe that responsible journalism is essential for democracy and our future. Axate’s mission has always been about empowering publishers by making it easier for them to turn more readers into customers.”

