Zephr’s intelligent paywall solutions offer publishers the ability to build, test and optimise digital subscription journeys to accelerate revenue growth.
Its plug-and-play integrations seamlessly integrate with existing technology providers like WordPress and Salesforce, allowing unprecedented speed and scale.
With Zephr you can:
- Turbocharge subscriber acquisition with powerful intelligent paywalls, all without writing a single line of code
- Create frictionless access to your content through identity and access management
- Capture first party data, fully GDPR and CCPA compliant.
- Convert visitors to customers through user specific personalisation.
- Easily manage large B2B accounts through corporate subscription management.
Since 2017, Zephr has been helping leading businesses – including News Corporation and Dennis Publishing – unlock their revenue potential by building customers for life.
Following their commitment to help subscription businesses grow, Zephr has a full range of free resources such as eGuides, industry reports, podcasts, whitepapers and webinars.
Here are some of the most popular that you can download:
- The Publisher’s Digital Subscription Toolbox, provides an in-depth briefing on how to deliver compelling subscription experiences leading to longer, healthier and more valuable customer relationships
- The three new behaviours of media consumers, shows how publishers can respond to the most critical user behaviours such as the “zombie” subscriber
- B2B account sharing, how to fix it, tells you how to use account sharing to your advantage.
