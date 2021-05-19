*Partner Content

Zephr’s intelligent paywall solutions offer publishers the ability to build, test and optimise digital subscription journeys to accelerate revenue growth.

Its plug-and-play integrations seamlessly integrate with existing technology providers like WordPress and Salesforce, allowing unprecedented speed and scale.

With Zephr you can:

Since 2017, Zephr has been helping leading businesses – including News Corporation and Dennis Publishing – unlock their revenue potential by building customers for life.

Following their commitment to help subscription businesses grow, Zephr has a full range of free resources such as eGuides, industry reports, podcasts, whitepapers and webinars.

Here are some of the most popular that you can download:

The Publisher’s Digital Subscription Toolbox, provides an in-depth briefing on how to deliver compelling subscription experiences leading to longer, healthier and more valuable customer relationships

The three new behaviours of media consumers, shows how publishers can respond to the most critical user behaviours such as the “zombie” subscriber

B2B account sharing, how to fix it, tells you how to use account sharing to your advantage.

This article was sponsored Zephr, a Press Gazette commercial partner.

