Untitled Piers Morgan Uncensored has launched its first spin-off: History Uncensored, a weekly Youtube and podcast show hosted by former CNN anchor Bianca Nobilo https://podcastingtoday.co.uk/piers-morgan-launches-history-uncensored-as-first-podcast-spin-off-series/

Untitled NUJ members at STV have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action (94% on turnout on 82%) and for action short of strike (98%) over plans for compulsory redundancies and to cut the STV North edition of the News at 6. Strike action is not yet planned https://www.nuj.org.uk/resource/nuj-members-at-stv-vote-overwhelmingly-in-favour-of-strike-action.html

Untitled Former Times and Telegraph journalist Edward Welsh has died aged 63. Welsh worked as deputy diary editor, deputy foreign editor and local government correspondent for The Times. His father was editor and media law expert Tom Welsh.

Untitled Forbes has cut up to dozens of contributing writers https://pressgazette.co.uk/north-america/forbes-cuts-up-to-dozens-of-contributing-writers/

Untitled Trade associations WAN-IFRA and FIPP are merging. Current FIPP CEO Alastair Lewis will lead a new community within WAN-IFRA called "Consumer Lifestyle and Special Interest Media" as a home for former FIPP members. The FIPP Congress will continue https://www.fipp.com/news/wan-ifra-and-fipp-to-merge-creating-unprecedented-global-alliance-for-publishers/

Untitled CNN staffers are reportedly relieved by the Warner Bros-Netflix spinoff deal. CEO Mark Thompson told staff it will help CNN’s digital transition, adding the head of the company is committing to more investment and maintaining editorial independence https://www.semafor.com/article/12/07/2025/cnn-staffers-bracing-for-paramount-takeover-are-relieved-by-netflix-deal

Untitled Cloudflare has blocked more than 400 billion bot attempts to crawl websites since it began controlling AI access for its customers on 1 July. CEO Matthew Prince says Google bots continue to get through because it has tied access to search visibility. https://www.wired.com/story/big-interview-event-matthew-prince-cloudflare/

Untitled Premiership football team Brighton has removed press accreditation from Guardian journalists after reporting from the title about the gambling activities of owner Tony Bloom. Bloom said the story in question was "inaccurate and misleading". https://www.theguardian.com/football/2025/dec/07/brighton-bans-guardian-from-stadium-over-reporting-on-tony-bloom

Untitled Conde Nast is a pilot partner in a new Microsoft scheme to compensate publishers when their content is used in AI-generated responses on Copilot https://www.adweek.com/media/conde-nast-vasanth-williams-chief-product-technology-officer-microsoft-ai-licensing-pilot/