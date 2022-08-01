UK national newspaper front pages celebrate Euro football tournament win

Every English national newspaper front page celebrated the country’s victory at the Euro final the country’s first major football tournament win since 1966.

The Times and The Sun put out special wraparounds, proclaiming “England’s pride” and “Move over fellas” respectively after the win against Germany.

Most front pages went with shots of the team picking up the country’s long-awaited trophy, although The Times, the i, the Daily Mail and the Financial Times used photos of Chloe Kelly celebrating her game-winning goal by waving her shirt above her head and this iconic moment made its way onto more back pages as well.

None of the newspaper front pages have a bylined female journalist, although several do not have any byline as they concentrate on the celebratory images. Two of the back sports pages have women journalists bylined – the i and the Mail.

The win comes a year after photos of England men’s manager Gareth Southgate dominated front pages when the men crashed out of their Euros tournament final on penalties.

The Daily Mirror went with “history makers” and made much of football coming home:

The Guardian proclaimed the team “game changers”:

In a twist on the frequently-used “history boys” sport headline, the Daily Mail went with “history girls”:

The Telegraph, which launched its dedicated women’s sport section in 2019, celebrated the team’s “Roar power”.

The Daily Express celebrated football coming home and said the players were “our pride”.

The i proclaimed simply: “Champions!”

The Independent, which still produces digital front pages even though it is not in print, said it was “history”.

The Daily Star also went with “roarsome”.

Even the Financial Times found room for the victory on its front page:



The game attracted a peak TV audience of 17.4 million viewers on Sunday, a record for a women’s football match in the UK, according to overnight ratings released by the BBC.

The previous record was set during England’s 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat by the United States, which enjoyed a peak audience of 11.7 million.