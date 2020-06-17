Newsbrands made huge gains in mobile, tablet and desktop audiences as Covid-19 hit UK (Comscore figures in full)

Demand for coronavirus-related news has led to huge leaps in digital audience reach for national newsbrands in the UK, new figures show.

Comscore figures for March show double-digit gains for nearly all titles across desktop, mobile and tablet when compared with figures for November last year, as interest in news on the pandemic surged.

Scroll down for March Comscore figures and comparisons

Do you think AI robots are a threat to journalism or an opportunity? Threat

Opportunity View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

March saw the first recorded UK death from Covid-19 and strict lockdown measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus.

Figures for phone and desktop reach were up by well over a third on average (39% and 36% respectively) compared to data from November 2019. For tablets the average growth was was just over one fifth (22%).

Pamco figures show The Times grew its mobile reach by 68% from 7.1m last quarter to nearly 12m. The Scotsman was up by 87% to 4.5m, the Daily star by 72% to 10m and The Guardian by 63% to nearly 29m.

On desktop, The Times’ reach was actually down 2% on the previous quarter, while others made large gains. The Express was up 69% to 6.5m, The i by 58% to 1.5m, and The Sun by 53% to 5.2m.

The Scotsman’s desktop reach grew by 149% to just shy of 1m.

The Evening Standard, which has seen its print distribution severely disrupted by the lockdown and is pursuing a digital-first transformation, grew its mobile reach by 48% to 16m and desktop by 30% to 2.5m.

The Yorkshire Post is the only newsbrand not to have recorded digital audience growth across at least one medium, with double-digit decline across mobile, tablet and desktop.

Comscore March 2020 (Pamco):

Newsbrand Phone

(000) Tablet

(000) Desktop

(000) Total (not deduped)

(000) Sun 32,902 3,808 5,276 41,986 The Guardian 28,932 2,944 9,403 41,279 Independent 28,183 3,026 6,775 37,984 The Mail 28,737 2,716 6,257 37,710 Mirror 26,276 3,046 3,481 32,803 Express 23,083 2,548 6,525 32,156 The Telegraph 22,636 2,436 6,236 31,308 Metro 25,762 2,298 2,918 30,978 Evening Standard 16,030 1,674 2,506 20,210 The Times 11,993 1,759 1,020 14,772 Daily Star 10,039 729 631 11,399 i 6,165 737 1,506 8,408 Daily Record 5,739 506 548 6,793 The Scotsman 4,556 462 988 6,006 The Herald 1,392 136 186 1,714 The Yorkshire Post 901 107 117 1,125

Comscore comparison for phone reach:

Newsbrand March 2020 (000) Nov 2019 (000) % change Sun 32,902 30,671 7% The Guardian 28,932 17,804 63% The Mail 28,737 19,035 51% Independent 28,183 19,642 43% Mirror 26,276 23,947 10% Metro 25,762 20,747 24% Express 23,083 17,068 35% The Telegraph 22,636 15,516 46% Evening Standard 16,030 10,795 48% The Times 11,993 7,147 68% Daily Star 10,039 5,851 72% i 6,165 5,588 10% Daily Record 5,739 4,524 27% The Scotsman 4,556 2,433 87% The Herald 1,392 907 53% The Yorkshire Post 901 1,234 -27%

Comscore comparison for desktop reach:

Newsbrand March 2020 (000) Nov 2019 (000) % change The Guardian 9,403 6,574 43% Independent 6,775 4,847 40% Express 6,525 3,866 69% The Mail 6,257 4,504 39% The Telegraph 6,236 4,591 36% Sun 5,276 3,441 53% Mirror 3,481 2,802 24% Metro 2,918 2,492 17% Evening Standard 2,506 1,922 30% i 1,506 951 58% The Times 1,020 1,042 -2% The Scotsman 988 397 149% Daily Star 631 506 25% Daily Record 548 379 45% The Herald 186 183 2% The Yorkshire Post 117 239 -51%

Comscore comparison for tablet reach:

Newsbrand March 2020 (000) Nov 2019 (000) % change Sun 3,808 3,369 13% Mirror 3,046 2,816 8% Independent 3,026 2,336 30% The Guardian 2,944 2,118 39% The Mail 2,716 2,900 -6% Express 2,548 2,165 18% The Telegraph 2,436 2,176 12% Metro 2,298 1,825 26% The Times 1,759 1,170 50% Evening Standard 1,674 1,384 21% i 737 600 23% Daily Star 729 425 72% Daily Record 506 487 4% The Scotsman 462 262 76% The Herald 136 176 -23% The Yorkshire Post 107 123 -13%