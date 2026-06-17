World of Fine Spirits launches as sister title to established wine brand

World of Fine Spirits

World of Fine Wine publisher Ascend Media has launched a new title called World of Fine Spirits.

The title already has a newsletter and is launching video content and an annual awards.

Editor Alex Martin said: “It’s such an exciting time to be writing, and reading, about spirits. The market may feel difficult and unpredictable for brands, but for the drinker, there are more high-quality products than ever before.

“We’ve assembled a team of contributors who have spent their working lives in this world and given them a simple brief: find the drinks worth talking about and tell the truth about what’s in the glass.

“That level of insight only comes one way: going to the distilleries, meeting the people who make these spirits, and tasting everything we write about.”

Contributors to the new title include Millie Milliken, Neil Ridley, Joel Harrison, and Brad Japhe.

The World of Fine Spirits website includes an extensive searchable library of tasting notes.

Editor of World of Fine Wine Neil Beckett said: “Alex Martin and his distinguished pool of respected, talented writers share the same ambition, standards, and values as The World of Fine Wine — to be authoritative, distinctive, and engaging on the objects of their passion, seeking out the spirits most worth talking about for their discerning and knowledgeable readers.”

Ascend Media also publishes Elite Traveler and Spear’s and is part of the same publishing group as Press Gazette and The New Statesman.

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