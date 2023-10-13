Press Gazette launches new jobs portal in partnership with Amply

Press Gazette has agreed a partnership with Jobbio’s Amply network to launch a new UK media jobs board promoting the best journalism and media opportunities.

For recruiters, the new Press Gazette Jobs portal means their vacancies aren’t just promoted on Press Gazette but across a network of publishers using Amply which totals more than 500 million worldwide. For job hunters, the new portal gives them access to thousands more jobs not just in the UK but around the world.

Jobs continue to be promoted by Press Gazette on our website (300,000 users per month), newsletter (averages 10,000 opens per day) and on Twitter (80,000 followers).

Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford: “Amply’s technology is tried and tested and used by leading publishers around the world. It fits in seamlessly on our site (which is on WordPress) and has delivered a step-change in the level of service we can offer both recruiters and job hunters. We’re confident it’s not just going to give us a commercial boost but also help fulfil our mission to support quality journalism in the digital age by connecting good companies with great people.”

Jobbio CEO Stephen Quinn said: “Our mission has always been to connect talent with opportunity in the most efficient and effective way possible. The partnership with Press Gazette is an exciting milestone in this journey.”

Jobbio said in a statement: “For the readers of Press Gazette, this partnership means more than just access to job listings. It means discovering roles they might not have stumbled upon otherwise. This job board will be a treasure trove of opportunities, catering specifically to the skill sets, interests, and ambitions of Press Gazette’s audience.

“On the other side of the spectrum, recruiters will have the unprecedented advantage of precisely targeting a highly niche readership. Instead of casting a wide net, they can now direct their job listings to a pool of candidates who are not only qualified but also passionate about media and journalism.”

Recruiters can post their jobs here (price £249 per vacancy for 30 days).

