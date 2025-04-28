Cancer-campaign journalist among winners at new Reach awards

Politics and people editor of the Birmingham Mail/Birmingham Live Jane Haynes was named joint journalist of the year at Reach’s first internal Celebrating Brilliant Journalism Awards last week.

She was recognised for work highlighting the scandal of child poverty in Birmingham, discord at the top of the city’s fire service and her Inside Birmingham paid-for newsletter published on Substack.

Haynes shared the top award with Zak Garner-Purkis of the Daily Express for work which included an expose of Albanian social media influencers who openly boast about running lucrative cannabis farms in the UK.

A special judges’ award went to Robert Fisk (also of the Daily Express) whose work included an investigation into “witch doctors” scamming terminally ill cancer patients out of thousands with bogus cures.

Fisk has been leading a campaign seeking better mental health provision for cancer patients whilst suffering from incurable bowel cancer himself.

Other winners included long-form writer of the year Andrew Bardsley for work including an investigation into Manchester’s (literally) crumbling justice system and Rising Star winner Emily Ferguson of the Express, for her exclusive interview with Duchess Sophie and Prince Edwards in which they talked the secrets of a successful royal marriage.

The awards were held in Manchester and hosted by Carol Vorderman on the day the Express celebrated its 125th birthday.

Reach chief digital publisher David Higgerson said: “With thousands of journalists and a 24-hour operation spanning both sides of the Atlantic, we sometimes forget to pause and recognise the incredible work being done by our journalists every single day.

“These awards are to celebrate and thank those journalists and teams, for everything from the big stories setting the agenda to the important work going on behind the scenes, to the front pages, photographs, and audio/video work that make an impact beyond the words.”

Full list of Reach Celebrating Brilliant Journalism Awards winners:

Local Democracy Reporter of the year – Lee Trewhela (Cornwall)

Team of the year – Content Hub

Brand of the year – Express

Editorial hero – Grace Franklin (Live Network)

Longform writer of the year – Andrew Bardsley (Manchester Evening News)

Photographer of the year – Humphrey Nemar

Sports journalist of the year – Steffan Thomas (WalesOnline)

Judges’ choice – Robert Fisk (Express)

Website of the year – JOINT WINNERS – Manchester Evening News and BelfastLive

Best editorial and commercial partnership – Pride of Britain

Best affiliates journalism – Manchester Evening News

Creative award – Adam Walker

Audio & video award – Hotline Live (Daily Record)

Rising star – Emily Ferguson (Express)

Sport page of the year – Paul Abdale (Mirror)

Front page of the year (nationals) – Daily Record – Vote Labour

Front page of the year (regionals) – Bristol Post – No Place on Our Streets

Best use of data – Annie Gouk

Headline of the year – Austin Barrett (Daily Record) – Some Might Stay (But it will cost a fortune)

Content editor of the year – Charlotte Smith (Content Hub)

Journalist of the year – JOINT WINNERS – Zak Garner-Purkis (Express) and Jane Haynes (Birmingham Mail/BirminghamLive)

Live reporting of the year – Liverpool Echo, Southport coverage

Scoop of the year – Mirror – exclusive interview with Huw Edwards victim

Belonging Project awards for engaging new audiences – JOINT WINNERS – Paul McAuley (Liverpool Echo), Hedi Mehrez (Reach South East)

Apprentice of the year – Charlotte Gosling

Social Journalist of the year – Grace Burton (BristolLive)

Political journalist of the year – James McCarthy (BelfastLive)

