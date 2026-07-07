Prince Harry versus Mail privacy trial judgment incoming (developing story)

The Prince Harry and others versus the Daily Mail publisher privacy and phone-hacking trial judgment is due at 2pm on Tuesday, 7 July.
The case was filed in October 2022 by the Duke of Sussex along with Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, Sadie Frost, Liz Hurley and former Lib Dem MP Sir Simon Hughes.
The subsequent 11-week trial, which started in January, was likely the most expensive and complex privacy case in British legal history.
The claimants accused Mail publisher Associated Newspapers of phone-hacking (voicemail interception), phone tapping (illegally recording private phone calls) and blagging (obtaining private information by deception).
A claim that the publisher commissioned burglary in order to invade the privacy of Baroness Lawrence was struck out before the trial began.
The trial heard evidence from claimants including Prince Harry, plus former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre, ex-Mail on Sunday editor Peter Wright and other key journalists such as Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English and crime editor Stephen Wright.
What are the allegations against Associated Newspapers?
The allegations levelled against journalists working for the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday are the most serious complaints of illegal newsgathering ever brought against a British newspaper.
Habitual and widespread phone hacking. The court heard that stories obtained by these means included deeply private medical information such as actress Sadie Frost’s ectopic pregnancy.
Phone-tapping and bugging. There were extensive claims of landline tapping (the first alleged in court against a UK newspaper). Liz Hurley claimed listening devices were taped to the windows of her home.
Paying police officers for private information. Baroness Lawrence alleged journalists from the Daily Mail bribed police officers for confidential information about the investigation into the murder of her son.
Blagging phone records, bank statements, medical information and flight records. The claimants made extensive claims about the use of deception to illegally obtain private information. Baroness Lawrence believes her bank records were obtained, Elton John said his son Zachary’s birth certificate was stolen and Prince Harry alleged the Mail used deception to obtain the flight information of his then girlfriend Chelsy Davey.
Perjury under oath. Daily Mail editor-in-chief Paul Dacre was effectively accused of lying under oath when at the Leveson Inquiry in 2012. He said at the time: “I’m as confident as I can be that there’s no phone hacking on the Daily Mail.”
Burglary to order. The original legal claim alleged that Mail journalists were involved in burglary and commissioned burglary in order to invade the privacy of Doreen Lawrence.
Verdict: This aspect of the claim was thrown out ahead of trial.
Associated Newspapers has consistently and resolutely denied all the allegations levelled by Prince Harry and the other claimants.
The claimants’ case was largely based on testimony from former private investigator Gavin Burrows, who allegedly gave a statement to Prince Harry’s legal team in 2021 saying he had been commissioned by the Mail on Sunday to carry out phone-hacking and blagging hundreds of times between 2000 and 2005.
But by the time the trial came around Burrows was claiming this was “absolutely incorrect” and gave a fresh statement in support of Associated Newspapers’ defence. He said the signature on the original statement was faked.
The Mail and its journalists maintained that the 50 stories cited in the claim originated from “ordinary, legitimate journalism” based on previous reporting, confidential sources or even press officers and not phone-hacking. Prince Harry’s case involved 14 stories published between 2001 and 2013.
What are the legal costs and damages and who will pay?
Total costs for both sides are expected be around £50m. Press Gazette understands Associated Newspapers has racked up costs of around £30m while the claimants are on £20m.
The question of which side should pay for the legal costs is likely to be decided at a subsequent date, and be the subject of extensive further legal argument.
Allegations levelled against Prince Harry’s legal team
Associated Newspapers called the case a “political campaign” led by press reform campaign group Hacked Off.
ANL’s lawyers accused Prince Harry’s legal team of “fraud, dishonesty and professional misconduct”.
Allegations against Harry’s lawyers and legal research team centred around the way evidence was obtained, disclosure and financial inducements paid to witnesses.
Graham Johnson and Dr Evan Harris, legal researchers working on behalf of the claimants, were accused of paying witnesses for their testimony, something denied by ex-Hacked Off director Harris at the trial.
Associated Newspapers had also argued the claims were brought too late as the claimants should have known if they had a potential case before October 2016 under the UK’s six-year time limitation on privacy action.
Prince Harry’s previous hacking wins against the Mirror and Sun publishers
The claim followed Harry’s previous success in cases against the publishers of the Mirror and The Sun.
In December 2023 a judge found phone-hacking at the Mirror was “extensive” from at least 1998 until 2011 and awarded Harry £140,600 in damages.
In January 2025 Sun publisher News Group Newspapers settled with Harry and former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson on the day after their trial was due to begin. NGN admitted “unlawful activities carried out by private investigators” on behalf of The Sun between 1996 and 2011 and also apologised for activities at the News of the World. Both men were to receive “substantial” damages.
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