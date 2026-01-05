Cash for witnesses: Prince Harry legal team’s tactics revealed ahead of Mail privacy trial

Sir Elton John and David Furnish (left) and Prince Harry (right) arrive at the High Court in London on Monday 27 March 2023 for a hearing in their unlawful information gathering action against Mail publisher Associated Newspapers. Pictures: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images and PA Wire/Jordan Pettitt

Huge cash payments to witnesses and use of journalism as a litigation tool are among the tactics deployed by Prince Harry’s legal team as part of a massive privacy claim against the Daily Mail group.

The evidence-gathering methods deployed have at times been reminiscent of the tabloid excesses Harry complains about – with one witness saying they felt persuasion from a legal research team member amounted to “blackmail”.

This is Prince Harry’s third major legal battle against the press after he successfully sued the publisher of the Mirror and received an admission of “unlawful activities” in a settlement with the publisher of The Sun.

This time a victory for the litigious royal looks far from certain.

The trial is due to start in mid-January with costs for both sides likely to total around £40m.

A loss would be catastrophic for Mail publisher Daily Mail and General Trust, given its steadfast and consistent denials of illegal newsgathering.

The case will be heard as the UK Government weighs up whether to approve DMGT’s £500m bid for The Telegraph which would add to a portfolio of newsbrands that already includes the Mail titles, Metro, The i Paper and New Scientist.

Defeat would be a disaster for Mail and editor in chief Paul Dacre

A defeat for the DMGT (represented in court as subsidiary Associated Newspapers) would be devastating and could even have personal legal consequences for Mail editor in chief Paul Dacre who told the Leveson Inquiry under oath in 2012: “Having conducted a major internal enquiry, I’m as confident as I can be that there’s no phone hacking on the Daily Mail.”

When the actor Hugh Grant accused the Mail of hacking his phone around the same time, Dacre responded by effectively calling Grant a liar in a statement that described his accusation as “mendacious smears driven by his hatred of the media”.

Dacre told the Leveson Inquiry (again under oath): “Our witness statements made clear that Associated was not involved in phone-hacking.”

This resolute denial has remained the position of the Daily Mail publisher in response to all the allegations levelled by Harry and his co-claimants (which are worse even than those that forced the closure of the News of the World in 2011).

Co-claimants Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Liz Hurley, Elton John, David Furnish, Sir Simon Hughes, Prince Harry and Sadie Frost Law are seeking damages for invasion of privacy over stories they allege were published as a result of:

— phone tapping (illegally recording private phone calls)

— phone hacking (illegally listening to private voicemail messages)

— blagging (fraudulent misrepresentation to obtain private information such as health and telecoms records)

— and (most seriously) burglary to order.

It is alleged that multiple private investigators were commissioned to carry out these tasks on behalf of 82 named journalists, editors and executives over a period dating back up to 30 years.

Mail denies all allegations

According to court documents: “Associated denies all the allegations of unlawful activity in respect of each claimant, including phone hacking, phone tapping, blagging, or commissioning private investigators to target them.

“Specifically, Associated denies in respect of each claimant (a) that its journalists engaged in or commissioned unlawful acts; (b) using information obtained through illegal means; (c) misusing each claimant’s private information; or (d) commissioning or paying the pleaded TPIs [third party investigators].

“Associated does admit that, prior to April 2007, some journalists used search/enquiry agents to obtain contact details, but not for illegal purposes. Associated’s case is that use of private investigators ceased in 2007.”

Huge questions over tactics of Harry legal research team

In a pre-trial legal battle which has resulted in multiple legal judgments, the Mail has forced disclosures that shed light on the apparently dubious actions of the claimants’ three-strong research team.

They are:

— Former Hacked Off campaign executive director and Liberal Democrat MP Dr Evan Harris, who has been working as a paralegal on hacking claims against the press since 2017.

— Author, documentary producer and investigative journalist Graham Johnson, who admitted to phone hacking when he worked at the Sunday Mirror

— Journalist and author Dan Waddell.

Legal disclosures in the Mail case (which amount to hundreds of pages of documents and rulings) have revealed a blurring of the line between Johnson’s journalism for the website BylineInvestigates.com, his book publishing business Yellow Press and his work as a paid researcher for legal claims against the Mirror, Sun and Mail publishers.

Graham Johnson. Picture: Press Gazette

How Harry legal research team used journalism as a litigation tool

Each claimant has alleged they had a “watershed moment” after October 2016 when they had reason to believe their privacy had been illegally invaded.

This put the case within the six-year time limit on privacy actions as the claim against the Mail began in October 2022.

Associated argues that all the claimants “either had actual knowledge or, with reasonable diligence, could have discovered sufficient facts to render his/her claim worthwhile” before October 2016.

Mr Justice Nicklin said in one pre-trial ruling: “I do find the lack of documents surrounding each claimant’s watershed moment to be surprising.”

Disclosures in pre-trial legal hearings suggest that on one occasion, Graham Johnson appears to have used publication of news stories on his own website to artificially create a watershed moment.

BylineInvestigates.com is an Impress-regulated website run by Johnson which raises money via crowdfunding platforms to “cover stories that other media organisations won’t”. It is described as a sister organisation to Byline Times, the news website and print title run by Peter Jukes and Stephen Colegrave.

Byline Investigates confines its investigations to three main topics: the Mail, the Mirror and Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

Former Lib Dem MP Sir Simon Hughes claims he was first made aware of potential unlawful information gathering by Associated in July 2020 when Johnson told him he had been targeted by hacking for the Mail on Sunday.

Johnson revealed he had seen email exchanges between Greg Miskiw (then a freelance journalist) and Mail on Sunday associate editor Chris Anderson dating from 2006.

Former private investigator and convicted phone hacker Glenn Mulcaire also allegedly told Sir Simon at the same time that he had undertaken hacking for Associated.

Johnson provided a payment record form Miskiw dated 7 June 2006 from the Mail on Sunday which had the subject: “Simon Hughes boyfriend/Sadie Frost Tips”.

The actress Sadie Frost contends that in January 2019 she learned that private voicemails left for her children’s nanny in April 2006 were the subject of Miskiw/Anderson emails.

Associated contends that the case advanced both by Sir Simon and Frost are “fundamentally undermined” by documents disclosed by the claimants.

These show that in July 2019, Dr Evan Harris sent an email to Sir Simon saying: “The Mail hacking claims are being developed, and will be ready to launch soon. To deter the Mail from arguing ‘limitation’ (ie you knew about this 6 years ago) [solicitors] Atkins Thomson think it best for stories to be written in Byline which can be referred as the basis for claims being raised.

“It is his approach [Graham Johnson] to check with the target of the Mail the text of the story in case you have ways you rather it was phrased. I have asked him to send you the draft after it has been legalled. Of course, it is not ideal to re-air these matters but the website is not one that the papers care to report from, so there is very little visibility. The virtue is that it puts the material into the public domain which will help the litigation.”

In July 2019 Johnson emailed Sir Simon and Dr Harris saying: “I attach THREE draft stories: Part 1, Part, 2, Part 3 of an investigative series, about how you were hacked by the MoS – and The Sun and the NoTW – at the same time.

“I would like to publish the stories about you on bylineinvestigations.com and byline.com over two or three weeks. Is that OK? You may change the copy, add or delete as you see fit, in track changes, if you will.”

Associated contends that Sir Simon’s hacking claim was being prepared three years before publication of the Byline Investigates articles, which were described as “limitation camouflage”.

Dr Harris emailed Sir Simon, on 3 March 2016, seeking to set up a meeting to discuss “the Mail business”. That meeting was scheduled to take place on 5 April 2016.

Disclosures reveal Sir Simon exchanged messages with Dr Harris on 4 April 2016, in advance of the scheduled meeting on 5 April 2016, in which Dr Harris stated: “I am bringing my investigative journalist Graham [Johnson] who got the whistleblower stuff.”

The Mail contends Johnson appears to have obtained a copy of the Miskiw/Anderson emails in or around mid-2015 and Miskiw and Mulcaire were assisting the claimants in the proceedings against Sun publisher News Group Newspapers, by providing both documentary and witness evidence, since at least 2015.

Payments to witnesses and the private eye who changed sides

Johnson appears to have been involved in distributing extensive amounts of money to potential witnesses in hacking litigation against the Mail.

In one memo, dated 1 December 2016, he explained that new funding had enabled him to “pay my team of TEN whistleblowers and researchers, including the acquisition of evidence (documents and testimony)”.

Another email from Johnson to Dr Harris and [lawyer] Isabella Ritchie, dated 16 June 2015, said: “I do not think Glenn [Mulcaire] will jump through many more hoops for myself without a [sic] arrangement in place (Glenn is a person who is easily upset and is one of those buy-ups who will go offside at the drop of a hat) – however I think with more funding I can do what you say.”

Prince Harry’s legal team relies heavily on testimony from a private investigator called Gavin Burrows, particularly around the most serious allegations of burglary to order to invade the privacy of Baroness Lawrence.

But Burrows has since said all witness statements submitted in his name on behalf of the claimants are false. Associated, meanwhile, can find no payment records for Burrows.

Burrows has no criminal record and said he has received no payment from Associated other than for legal fees to help him prepare his witness statement for them and to pay for security upgrades to his house.

He said he first came in contact with Johnson in September 2020 when he was recovering after being attacked in South London “while investigating a sex trafficking ring”.

“I was in constant pain and I was prescribed strong painkiller drugs as well as drinking alcohol heavily.” He said he was also on anti-anxiety medication.

He said: “I was in a very poor mental and physical condition through 2020 and 2021 including the entire period in which I had dealings with Graham Johnson and his associates”.

‘Blackmail’ allegation

Burrows said Johnson told him “the celebrity claimants he represented would not sue me if I admitted everything as they were only interested in suing newspapers”.

Johnson allegedly told Burrows he was named in 15 invoices from newspapers including the News of the World and that journalists had made statements about him.

Burrows said in his legal statement: “I was angry at what I believed was an attempt to blackmail me” and so he decided to “cooperate, partly to find out details of the evidence they had”.

He said he was then introduced to Dan Waddell who “would pay me £600 a time for each job on which I advised them”.

He would often meet Waddell in a pub near Fleet Street and said that after drinks Waddell “would talk to me about a tabloid news story from the early 2000s and ask me how the newspapers in question might have got the information on which the story was based”.

“At the end of every meeting with DW he would ask me to sign something so that I could get my £600 and any other expenses.”

Johnson and Waddell would “grill me about my own work for newspapers, often when we were out drinking, and I understood that they were trying to get me to provide evidence which they might use in claims.

“They asked me on more than one occasion whether I had done any work for the Daily Mail… They told me that the Daily Mail was a major target. I told them repeatedly that I had not worked for the Mail…

“GJ and DW used to tell me that the newspapers were very likely to settle out of court because it was very difficult for them to produce evidence of the sources of their stories from around 20 years ago, when a lot of the evidence was destroyed.

“They told me most newspapers did not want the publicity or cost of a court case so they would pay up.

“DW used to say it was a ‘perfect scam’ and he also called it ‘a gravy train’.

“GJ used to talk a lot about Max Mosley and the money that he was paying to GJ to back his business and investigations. One time when he was in my house GJ said to me that there was plenty of money in the pool and there was always enough money for the right witness.

“I was not asked to sign a statement in any claim against Associated Newspapers Ltd. I could not have provided any statement because I never did any work for Daily Mail or Mail on Sunday, save for a limited informal assistance on one occasion with an investigation into Richard Branson.”

Key Harry legal claim witness received £5,000 per month and £25,000 book advance

He said that at one point he was given £5,000 to pay Jonathan Rees, a private investigator and convicted criminal.

On another occasion, he said he met solicitor Anjlee Sangini (one of the lead claimant lawyers in the Mail privacy action) and Johnson at his house in March 2021.

“She said GJ would always pay me cash if I needed it… She said I would get paid by GJ.

“I would get £5,000 a month for working a couple of days a week and if I had any cash expenses I only had to ask GJ.

“She said that after the NoW the main paper they were going after was the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday because they had the most money.”

Burrows said he was put on a regular monthly retainer by the legal research team in August 2021.

He received a further payment of £25,000 from Johnson as a proposed advance for his autobiography, which would be published by Johnson’s Yellow Press.

He said Johnson would come to his house regularly to interview him and he “kept on repeating questions that would refer to the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday”.

“I had told him a hundred times that ANL were not one of my clients.”

However he added: “At some point I decided to tell GJ that I did work for the Mail in order to test whether GJ and his team carried out any due diligence…

“I am concerned now that other wrongful statements bearing my name may have been produced by GJ and Hacked Off in other claims, in addition to the false statement of August 2021 submitted in this action.”

He said that in early 2022 GJ asked him to travel to Cyprus to talk to a former police officer who was first on scene at the murder of Stephen Lawrence, in order to support his mother Baroness Lawrence’s claim against newspapers.

He said he flew out with £3,000 to pay the former policeman.

In early 2022 Burrows had a falling out with Graham Johnson which resulted in an out of court legal settlement.

He said that in early 2023 a newspaper article about the claim brought against the Daily Mail by Baroness Lawrence “referred to me by name as investigator who gathered the evidence and described me as ‘a master of the dark arts'”.

Burrows said he was outraged as he had “not been able to get any useful evidence from former police officers to support a claim by Baroness Lawrence”.

He said: “I felt very sorry for Baroness Lawrence as it appeared to me that she had been duped into pursuing a claim on the basis of false information about evidence obtained by me”.

‘Drinking session with Amol Rajan’

Burrows has also distanced himself from testimony he gave to the BBC’s Amol Rajan for the 2021 documentary The Princes and the Press.

Burrows was a paid employee of Prince Harry’s legal research team at the time he spoke to the BBC. He said Johnson asked him to conduct the interview to promote his proposed book.

Burrows said he went drinking with Rajan before the second session of filming and they had a pint of lager and four double brandies each (combined with painkillers he was taking). He now denies the statement in that interview that he “worked for the Mail on Sunday on a pretty regular basis”.

After falling out with Johnson in early 2022, Burrows believes was put “under surveillance” and said: “Since October 2023 my family and I have been subject to a barrage of anonymous threats and intimidation.”

He said his house was burgled in March 2022 when laptops, body cameras, listening devices and tape recorders were taken.

