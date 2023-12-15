Prince Harry awarded £140,000 damages as judge finds Mirror phone-hacking was ‘extensive’

Prince Harry leaving the Royal Courts Of Justice on Monday 27 March 2023. Picture: PA Wire/James Manning

There was “extensive” phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers from at least 1998 until 2011, “even to some extent” during the Leveson Inquiry into media standards, a High Court judge has ruled following a trial featuring Prince Harry.

The judge found that the Duke of Sussex’s phone was probably hacked “to a modest extent” by Mirror Group Newspapers from about the end of 2003 to April 2009 and awarded him £140,600 in damages.

Mr Justice Fancourt said part of the sum was intended to “compensate the Duke fully for the distress that he suffered as a result of the unlawful activity directed at him and those close to him.

“I recognise that Mirror Group was not responsible for all the unlawful activity that was directed at the Duke, and that a good deal of the oppressive behaviour of the Press towards the Duke over the years was not unlawful at all. Mirror Group therefore only played a small part in everything that the Duke suffered and the award of damages on this ground is therefore modest.”

The Duke of Sussex had claimed journalists at the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People publisher were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

Mr Justice Fancourt found that 15 out of 33 articles brought as part of Harry’s case were the product of phone-hacking.

The judge said: “There was a tendency for the Duke in his evidence to assume that everything published was the product of voicemail interception because phone hacking was rife within Mirror Group at the time. But phone hacking was not the only journalistic tool at the time, and his claims in relation to the other 18 articles did not stand up to careful analysis.”

Judgment gives Mirror Group Newspapers ‘necessary clarity to move forward’

The judge added aggravated damages to Harry’s total sum “to reflect the particular hurt and sense of outrage that the Duke feels because two directors of Trinity Mirror plc, to whom the board had delegated day-to-day responsibility for such matters, knew about the illegal activity that was going at their newspapers and could and should have put a stop to it.

“Instead of doing so, they turned a blind eye to what was going on, and positively concealed it. Had the illegal conduct been stopped, the misuse of the Duke’s private information would have ended much sooner.”

An MGN spokesperson said: “We welcome today’s judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago.

“Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation.”

Reading a statement on the Duke of Sussex’s behalf outside the High Court on Friday morning, his lawyer David Sherborne said: “Today is a great day for truth, as well as accountability.

“The court has ruled that unlawful and criminal activities were carried out at all three Mirror Group newspaper titles – the Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the People – on a habitual and widespread basis for over more than a decade.

“I’d like to thank my legal team for so successfully dismantling the sworn testimony of Mirror Group’s senior executives, legal department and journalists who at least turned up, unlike their colleagues, who were perhaps too afraid to do so.

“This case is not just about hacking – it is about a systemic practice of unlawful and appalling behaviour, followed by cover-ups and destruction of evidence, the shocking scale of which can only be revealed through these proceedings.”

Unlawful information gathering ‘widespread’ from 1996

Overall Mr Justice Fancourt found that unlawful information gathering was “widespread” at the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People from 1996 onwards, with some unlawful activity starting in 1995, while phone-hacking began in 1996 and became “widespread and habitual” from 1998.

Between 2006 and 2011, he said, unlawful information gathering “remained extensive throughout” while phone-hacking “remained an important tool for the kind of journalism that was being practised” at the Mirror titles “even to some extent during the Leveson Inquiry” which began in 2011.

He added: “The phone hacking was still extensive during those years, but it was done in a more controlled way, and not done as habitually as before August 2006.”

Harry’s case was heard alongside similar claims by actor Michael Turner, who is known professionally as Michael Le Vell and best known for playing Kevin Webster in Coronation Street, actress Nikki Sanderson, and comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman. Their claims cover a period as early as 1991 until at least 2011.

However Mr Justice Fancourt said Turner’s case was “proved only to a limited extent” and that parts of it were “exceedingly trivial”.

But phone-hacking or other unlawful information gathering was proved for four articles dating from after his 2011 arrest on suspicion of a sexual offence, of which he was later acquitted, with two additional invoices showing unlawful information gathering. He was therefore awarded £31,650 in damages.

The claims of Sanderson and Wightman were dismissed on limitation grounds, meaning they both could reasonably have found out by the end of October 2014 that they had a “worthwhile” claim against MGN and so the time for them to make a claim expired six years after that date and they filed their cases too late.

Ex-CEO Sly Bailey ‘knew or turned a blind eye’ to hacking

The six-week trial took place between April and June. It heard former Trinity Mirror chief executive Sly Bailey tell the court she was “deeply regretful” and apologised about the activities that took place while she was chief executive, but that she had not believed there was enough evidence at the time to conduct an internal investigation.

In a witness statement, she said: “It has been alleged in these proceedings that senior executives of Trinity Mirror including myself knew or were aware of the widespread and habitual use of unlawful information-gathering activities from at least as early as 2002 and certainly by 2007.

“That allegation, so far as it relates to me, is untrue. I was not aware of such activities while I was chief executive.”

However the judge found that Bailey and group legal director Paul Vickers were the only two directors of Trinity Mirror and Mirror Group who knew about the phone-hacking going on at the newspapers before the end of 2011.

The judge said Vickers “certainly knew” about the hacking from about the end of 2003 “but quite possibly before then” while Bailey “knew or – what in law amounts to the same thing – turned a blind eye to it from about the end of 2006”.

“The likelihood of extensive illegal activity should have been investigated properly by Ms Bailey and Mr Vickers, at the latest in early 2007, but it never was,” the judge said.

“Instead, it was concealed from the board, from Parliament in 2007 and 2011, from the Leveson Inquiry, from shareholders, and from the public for years, and the extent of it was concealed from claimants in the Mirror Newspapers Hacking Litigation and even from the court at and before the trial in 2015.”

The company’s in-house lawyers knew about the use of phone-hacking and unlawful information gathering because of their involvement in “legalling” articles for publication, the judge added.

Mr Justice Fancourt found that 11 private investigators and their associates were “used very substantially” by Mirror Group journalists and editors “in connection with extensive and habitual unlawful information gathering and phone hacking activities”.

A further 13 private investigators and their associates “did a significant amount of unlawful information gathering work for Mirror Group”, while five more did a smaller amount of work that appears to have involved unlawful activity.

Harry’s statement, read by Sherborne, also said he felt like he had “slayed dragons”.

“The court has in fact confirmed that all four claimants were subjected to voicemail interception and unlawful information gathering, but no one would have believed that was the case given how this trial was covered in the UK,” he said.

“My commitment to seeing this case through is based on my belief, in our need and collective right, to a free and honest press, and one which is properly accountable when necessary. That is what we need in Britain and across the globe. Anything else is poisoning the well for a profession we all depend on.

“The acts listed in this judgement are prime examples of what happens when the power of the press is abused. I respectfully call upon the authorities, the financial regulator, the stock market who were deliberately deceived by Mirror Group, and indeed the Metropolitan Police and prosecuting authorities, to do their duty for the British public and to investigate bringing charges against the company and those who have broken the law.

“Today’s ruling is vindicating and affirming. I’ve been told that slaying dragons will get you burned, but in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press, it is a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog