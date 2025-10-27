Press Gazette hosts media strategy conference in New York

Press Gazette is returning to New York next month with an open invitation for media industry leaders to attend the Media Strategy Network USA event.



This free event is being held in association with People Inc at their HQ building in New York’s financial district on 13 November.



The conference offers a half-day masterclass on new ways to make journalism pay in the digital age, covering everything from adtech to video and from paywalls to AI in the newsroom.



Speakers include Bloomberg Media chief operating officer Julia Beizer, Arc XP chief technology officer Joe Croney and People Inc. Inc chief innovation officer Jonathan Roberts.



Around 100 senior leaders from consumer, B2B, local and national news publishers will meet in a series of small roundtable discussions to share their triumphs and challenges in a confidential setting.



Discussion topics include:



– How do we save news on the free internet?



– What next for publisher video?



– How do we attract high-value audiences and keep them?



– Making more money from fewer impressions: What is the way ahead for digital advertising?



– And how do publishers move from traffic to trust?



Each of these discussions will be sponsored by a commercial partner from the news industry who is there to learn from publishers, share insights but not to sell.



The day provides a chance to make new industry connections, learn and move together as an industry towards a profitable future for quality news and content in the digital age.



The free tickets include networking breakfast, lunch and post-event drinks.

Press Gazette editor in chief Dominic Ponsford: “The beauty of our round-table events is you get to find out what is really going on in the industry. Publishers are incredibly generous with their insights when talking confidentially to their peers because they know we are in a fight for survival against tech platforms which are at best freeloading off our work and at worst stealing it.

“These events are also a great opportunity to meet some of the ‘good guys’ – companies who are helping publishers thrive in the digital age.

“If you work in a leadership position at a publisher you can’t afford to miss Press Gazette’s Media Strategy Network USA event on 13 November.”

Register here (not complimentary places are only available if you work for a publisher).





