Positive News spreads to 3,500 UK advertising boards

Positive News headline on an advertising board.

Quarterly magazine and website Positive News will will see its stories shared on digital advertising screens across the UK over the coming months.

Clear Channel UK donated £20m worth of media space to 50 charities last year and this is the first time it has worked with a publisher in this way.

Positive News shares socially relevant positive stories with the intention of spreading uplifting news ranging from progress in cancer treatments to investment in renewable energy.

The Reuters Institute published research in 2022, underlining how 46% of people in the UK selectively avoid news, with many saying news negatively effects their mood.

Related

The proportion of people selectively avoiding news almost doubled from 2017 to 2022 in the UK.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The brand, which launched in 2016, has a free website and paid-for quarterly magazine which now boasts 10,000 subscribers. It also has a supporter scheme which is similar to The Guardian model whereby readers pay to keep the website free for all.

Magazine subscribers pay £30 per year for four issues and 88% are UK-based.

Positive News does not carry traditional advertising but it has a numberof native content deals with paid brand partners.

Positive News CEO Sean Wood told Press Gazette: “As a small, independent media organisation, we’re excited by this opportunity to have our headlines in the public space at this scale.

“It’s now not a case of people proactively ‘hunting down’ our journalism which is how we get most of our audience growth at the moment because our marketing budgets are so small.”

He added: “We’re really hoping that this will not only raise brand awareness for us, but also have an impact at the community level in terms of improving people’s perspectives, mental health and sense of agency.”

Up until the end of March, Positive News stories will be shared in public spaces on Clear Channel UK’s 3,500 advertising boards.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog