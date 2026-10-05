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October 5, 2026

News diary 5-11 October: Third anniversary of Hamas attacks on Israel, marches for Palestine

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

A Palestine solidarity demonstration marches past the UK Parliament in Westminster.
A Palestine solidarity demonstration marches past the UK Parliament in Westminster. Picture: Pete Speller / Shutterstock.com

Leading the week

Monday (October 5): Andrew Griffith addresses the Conservative Party Conference; Nobel week kicks off with announcement of the medicine prize; Donald Trump holds rally in Nebraska.

Tuesday (October 6): Tom Tugendhat speech to CPC; Nobel physics prize; England v Czechia in the Nations League and Lionel Messi’s farewell game for Argentina.

Wednesday (October 7): Kemi Badenoch delivers leader’s speech at Conservative conference; London universities hold March for Palestine on the third anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel; Nobel chemistry prize.

Thursday (October 8): Holborn and St Pancras by-election; British Consulate in Jerusalem due to close; Nobel literature prize.

Friday (October 9): Nobel Peace Prize; Holborn and St Pancras by-election results; Andy Burnham hosts AI Summit in Manchester.

Saturday (October 10): National March for Palestine; Premier League returns after international break.

Sunday (October 11): Manchester City face Liverpool in their first league game since guilty verdict announced; F1 Singapore; Saudi Arabia hosts International Energy Forum.

Also look out for…

October 5

Opening statements in Southport Inquiry Phase 2 hearings

Trial begins for men accused of raping wife of Conservative councillor Philip Young

Trial begins for three Iranians charged under National Security Act

October 7 Remembrance Day in Israel

October 6

John Healey reportedly meets bank leaders ahead of budget

Scottish Covid Inquiry begins hearings on lockdowns and social distancing

Pre-trial review in Russell Brand rape case

Sentencing in Bristol grooming gangs case

October 7

Croatia hosts MED9 Summit

Kristalina Georgieva delivers curtain-raiser speech ahead of IMF annual meetings

Nick Reiner in court charged with parents’ murders

BFI London Film Festival begins

October 8

CAS hears Senegal’s appeal over disputed AFCON final

Inquest resumes into deaths of three sisters off Brighton beach

Hearing as TRO expires in White House media ban case

WWF Living Planet Report

October 9

Joshua Kerry in court charged with murder of Ann Widdecombe

England v Greece in women’s World Cup playoffs

Draconid meteor shower

UK’s oldest man turns 111

October 10

Danny Dyer hosts SNL UK

October 11

World Health Summit begins

NFL London: Eagles v Jaguars

Key statistics, reports and surveys:

October 5

IMF analytical chapters from WEO and GFSR

UK services PMI

SMMT car sales

October 6

OHID update on child and maternal health

UK adult smoking habits

UK construction PMI

OECD consumer price indices

October 7

Lloyds house price index

India interest rate decision

FIFA men’s world rankings

October 8

WTO Global Trade Outlook

Use of counter-terrorism legislation

NHS key services, including waiting times and A&E performance

S&P Global/REC report on jobs

RICS residential market survey

Results from: Tesco, Fast Retailing, PepsiCo

October 9

UK Standard & Poor’s review

BRC economic monitor

NOAA global climate report

Results from: Delta Airlines

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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https://www.newstatesman.com/events