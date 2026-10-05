News diary 5-11 October: Third anniversary of Hamas attacks on Israel, marches for Palestine

Leading the week
Monday (October 5): Andrew Griffith addresses the Conservative Party Conference; Nobel week kicks off with announcement of the medicine prize; Donald Trump holds rally in Nebraska.
Tuesday (October 6): Tom Tugendhat speech to CPC; Nobel physics prize; England v Czechia in the Nations League and Lionel Messi’s farewell game for Argentina.
Wednesday (October 7): Kemi Badenoch delivers leader’s speech at Conservative conference; London universities hold March for Palestine on the third anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel; Nobel chemistry prize.
Thursday (October 8): Holborn and St Pancras by-election; British Consulate in Jerusalem due to close; Nobel literature prize.
Friday (October 9): Nobel Peace Prize; Holborn and St Pancras by-election results; Andy Burnham hosts AI Summit in Manchester.
Saturday (October 10): National March for Palestine; Premier League returns after international break.
Sunday (October 11): Manchester City face Liverpool in their first league game since guilty verdict announced; F1 Singapore; Saudi Arabia hosts International Energy Forum.
Also look out for…
October 5
Opening statements in Southport Inquiry Phase 2 hearings
Trial begins for men accused of raping wife of Conservative councillor Philip Young
Trial begins for three Iranians charged under National Security Act
October 7 Remembrance Day in Israel
October 6
John Healey reportedly meets bank leaders ahead of budget
Scottish Covid Inquiry begins hearings on lockdowns and social distancing
Pre-trial review in Russell Brand rape case
Sentencing in Bristol grooming gangs case
October 7
Croatia hosts MED9 Summit
Kristalina Georgieva delivers curtain-raiser speech ahead of IMF annual meetings
Nick Reiner in court charged with parents’ murders
BFI London Film Festival begins
October 8
CAS hears Senegal’s appeal over disputed AFCON final
Inquest resumes into deaths of three sisters off Brighton beach
Hearing as TRO expires in White House media ban case
WWF Living Planet Report
October 9
Joshua Kerry in court charged with murder of Ann Widdecombe
England v Greece in women’s World Cup playoffs
Draconid meteor shower
UK’s oldest man turns 111
October 10
Danny Dyer hosts SNL UK
October 11
World Health Summit begins
NFL London: Eagles v Jaguars
Key statistics, reports and surveys:
October 5
IMF analytical chapters from WEO and GFSR
UK services PMI
SMMT car sales
October 6
OHID update on child and maternal health
UK adult smoking habits
UK construction PMI
OECD consumer price indices
October 7
Lloyds house price index
India interest rate decision
FIFA men’s world rankings
October 8
WTO Global Trade Outlook
Use of counter-terrorism legislation
NHS key services, including waiting times and A&E performance
S&P Global/REC report on jobs
RICS residential market survey
Results from: Tesco, Fast Retailing, PepsiCo
October 9
UK Standard & Poor’s review
BRC economic monitor
NOAA global climate report
Results from: Delta Airlines
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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