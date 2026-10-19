News diary 19-25 October: Tommy Robinson harassment trial, Brazil election runoff, iPhone Duo on sale

Leading the week
Monday (October 19): Trial begins for ‘Tommy Robinson’ on harassment charges; Belfast High Court hearing on Drumcree March ban; Alberta holds referendum on whether to remain part of Canada.
Tuesday (October 20): Covid-19 Inquiry publishes Module 6 report on the adult social care sector; Employment and wage data in latest labour market stats; NESO Winter Outlook report.
Wednesday (October 21): September inflation data, used for 2027 benefits uprating, released alongside final public finance figures ahead of the Budget; King Charles and Prince William visit Aberfan on the 60th anniversary of colliery disaster; Andy Burnham meets with the Sultan of Oman.
Thursday (October 22): Discovery hearing in Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the BBC; Children’s Commissioner Rachel de Souza at Southport Inquiry hearing; Mercury Prize winner announced.
Friday (October 23): Tim Westwood in court on additional sex crime charges; Sentencing for six men guilty in Bristol grooming gang case; Apple iPhone Duo on sale.
Saturday (October 24): Barack Obama attends rally for Michigan Democratic ticket, including Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed; Russia competes in U15 World Cup, its first FIFA competition since 2022.
Sunday (October 25): Lula faces Flavio Bolsonaro in Brazil presidential election runoff; Snap elections in Serbia.
Also look out for…
October 19
First of two days of debate on Northern Ireland Troubles Bill in the Commons
CMA report on BT/Talk Talk merger due
Southport killer Axel Rudakubana in court over prison officer attack
Donald Trump holds rally in Kansas, the first of several stops planned this week
October 20
Sultan of Oman begins UK state visit
Jonathan Reynolds grilled by BIST Committee
PCS begins balloting civil servants over pay and conditions
Manchester City and Liverpool in action in the UEFA Champions League
October 21
Pope Leo may may hold his first general audience since surgery
Jensen Huang addresses NVIDIA GTC Berlin
UNEP Emissions Gap report
Tesla and Meta release results
October 22
Quarterly figures on crime in England and Wales
Influencer Clavicular arraigned in rape case
Macklemore performs in Denver in first solo gig since Ed Sheeran tour controversy
October 23
Retail sales figures
Court of Appeal hearing for Jon Ruben convicted over summer camp abuse
Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit Hungary to mark 70 years since the Hungarian uprising
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 released
October 24
Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National holds party congress
V&A’s Freddie Mercury exhibition opens
Cynthia Erivo hosts final episode of SNL UK series 2
October 25
Formula 1: US Grand Prix
British Airways resumes flights to Tel Aviv, Dubai, and Doha
Presidential election in Bulgaria
British Summer Time ends
Key reports, statistics and surveys
October 19
China GDP
Rightmove house price index
October 20
China loan prime rate announcement
Results from: Netflix, GM, Halliburton
October 21
Private rent and house prices
Indonesia interest rate decision
Results from: Meta, Tesla, IBM, Iberdrola
October 22
Annual estimates on take-up of income related benefits
Annual ORR rail infrastructure data
Annual figures on sexual and reproductive health services in England
Quarterly CPS and criminal justice performance statistics
OECD report on corporate governance of state-owned enterprises
Turkey interest rate decision
Results from: Sainsburys, Heathrow, Spotify, Barclays, Nokia, Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, Procter and Gamble, L’Oreal, Lockheed Martin
October 23
Quarterly trade figures
Estimates of the very old: 2002-2025
Moody’s reviews of France and Scotland
Russia interest rate decision
Results from: American Express, Eni
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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