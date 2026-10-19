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October 19, 2026

News diary 19-25 October: Tommy Robinson harassment trial, Brazil election runoff, iPhone Duo on sale

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Tommy Robinson surrounded by other men
Tommy Robinson appears at a far-right rally in London on 1 June 2024. Picture: Monkey Butler Images/Shutterstock

Leading the week

Monday (October 19): Trial begins for ‘Tommy Robinson’ on harassment charges; Belfast High Court hearing on Drumcree March ban; Alberta holds referendum on whether to remain part of Canada.

Tuesday (October 20): Covid-19 Inquiry publishes Module 6 report on the adult social care sector; Employment and wage data in latest labour market stats; NESO Winter Outlook report.

Wednesday (October 21): September inflation data, used for 2027 benefits uprating, released alongside final public finance figures ahead of the Budget; King Charles and Prince William visit Aberfan on the 60th anniversary of colliery disaster; Andy Burnham meets with the Sultan of Oman.

Thursday (October 22): Discovery hearing in Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the BBC; Children’s Commissioner Rachel de Souza at Southport Inquiry hearing; Mercury Prize winner announced.

Friday (October 23): Tim Westwood in court on additional sex crime charges; Sentencing for six men guilty in Bristol grooming gang case; Apple iPhone Duo on sale.

Saturday (October 24): Barack Obama attends rally for Michigan Democratic ticket, including Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed; Russia competes in U15 World Cup, its first FIFA competition since 2022.

Sunday (October 25): Lula faces Flavio Bolsonaro in Brazil presidential election runoff; Snap elections in Serbia.

Also look out for…

October 19

First of two days of debate on Northern Ireland Troubles Bill in the Commons

CMA report on BT/Talk Talk merger due

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana in court over prison officer attack

Donald Trump holds rally in Kansas, the first of several stops planned this week

October 20

Sultan of Oman begins UK state visit

Jonathan Reynolds grilled by BIST Committee

PCS begins balloting civil servants over pay and conditions

Manchester City and Liverpool in action in the UEFA Champions League

October 21

Pope Leo may may hold his first general audience since surgery

Jensen Huang addresses NVIDIA GTC Berlin

UNEP Emissions Gap report

Tesla and Meta release results

October 22

Quarterly figures on crime in England and Wales

Influencer Clavicular arraigned in rape case

Macklemore performs in Denver in first solo gig since Ed Sheeran tour controversy

October 23

Retail sales figures

Court of Appeal hearing for Jon Ruben convicted over summer camp abuse

Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit Hungary to mark 70 years since the Hungarian uprising

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 released

October 24

Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National holds party congress

V&A’s Freddie Mercury exhibition opens

Cynthia Erivo hosts final episode of SNL UK series 2

October 25

Formula 1: US Grand Prix

British Airways resumes flights to Tel Aviv, Dubai, and Doha

Presidential election in Bulgaria

British Summer Time ends

Key reports, statistics and surveys

October 19

China GDP

Rightmove house price index

October 20

China loan prime rate announcement

Results from: Netflix, GM, Halliburton

October 21

Private rent and house prices

Indonesia interest rate decision

Results from: Meta, Tesla, IBM, Iberdrola

October 22

Annual estimates on take-up of income related benefits

Annual ORR rail infrastructure data

Annual figures on sexual and reproductive health services in England

Quarterly CPS and criminal justice performance statistics

OECD report on corporate governance of state-owned enterprises

Turkey interest rate decision

Results from: Sainsburys, Heathrow, Spotify, Barclays, Nokia, Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, Procter and Gamble, L’Oreal, Lockheed Martin

October 23

Quarterly trade figures

Estimates of the very old: 2002-2025

Moody’s reviews of France and Scotland

Russia interest rate decision

Results from: American Express, Eni

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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