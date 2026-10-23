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October 23, 2026

News diary 26 October – 1 November: Oxford Street pedestrianisation, Autumn Budget, Charles and Camilla in Caribbean

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Oxford Street featuring pedestrains and taxis.
Oxford Street. Picture: Harhar38 / Shutterstock.com

Leading the week 

One to watch: Judgment in the Drumcree Orange Order appeal is due this week.

Monday (October 26): Trial begins for LNER knife attack suspect Anthony Williams; Oxford Street is pedestrianised between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street; Ballon d’Or winner revealed.

Tuesday (October 27): Andy Burnham marks 100 days in office; King Charles and Queen Camilla begin their Caribbean visit with a stop in the Bahamas; Highly-anticipated parliamentary elections in Israel.

Wednesday (October 28): Chancellor John Healey delivers his first budget; OBR publishes economic and fiscal outlook; Google and Microsoft release quarterly results.

Thursday (October 29): MPs debate the budget in the House of Commons; Mark Carney hosts Canada-EU Summit amid push for closer ties; Amazon, Shell, and Total publish results.

Friday (October 30): Ed Miliband attends his first G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta; New sexual harassment measures come into effect as part of the Employment Rights Act; Oil giants BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil publish results.

Saturday (October 31): Premier League continues, including Chelsea v Manchester United as Michael Carrick’s job comes under threat; Protests by gilets jaunes expected in France; Halloween.

Sunday (November 1): CHOGM gets underway in Antigua; Blue Planet III airs.

Also look out for… 

October 26

Trial begins for men charged with sex offences against Tory councillor’s wife

Chris Brown sentenced for affray in London

Donald Trump holds rally in Mississippi

Xi Jinping chairs fifth plenum of the 20th CPC Central Committee

October 27

$6 million Nanotyrannus skeleton goes under the hammer

EU presents Border and Migration Package

Donald Trump rallies in Texas

Netflix airs Matthew Perry documentary

October 28

US Federal Reserve interest rate decision

Miatta Fahnbulleh at LSE event marking 20th anniversary of the Stern review

Vladimir Putin hosts Russia-Africa Summit

Cornell faculty senate holds vote of no confidence over ‘crisis of sexual assault’

October 29

John Healey holds post-Budget media round

Man sentenced for sending death threats to Kemi Badenoch

Ivan Toney in court on assault charges

Prospect strike at all V&A sites

October 30

IISS Manama Dialogue

Macklemore’s three-stop ‘Free Palestine’ tour wraps up at Wembley Arena

Daytime Emmy Awards

October 31

G20 foreign ministers meeting continues

Tri-state T20 final

Canelo Alvarez v Christian M’billi fight scheduled in Saudi Arabia amid political unrest

Russia competes in Summer Youth Olympic Games in Senegal

November 1

Donald Trump holds rally in Iowa

Seven OPEC+ countries meet

F1: Mexico Grand Prix

Key reports, statistics and surveys 

October 26

UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine report

CBI monthly survey of distributive trades

Results from: Verizon

October 27

WMO Greenhouse Gas bulletin

OECD/WTO Aid for Trade at a Glance

South Korea Q3 GDP

British Retail Consortium shop price index

Results from: ASM International, HSBC, Boeing, PayPal, Visa, Coca-Cola

October 28

UNEP Climate Technology Progress Report

Canada interest rate decision

Results from: Microsoft, Alphabet, SK Hynix, Airbus, Unilever, BASF, Deutsche Bank, UBS, Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas, Santander, Ford, Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin

October 29

UNEP Nature Restoration Progress Report

ECB interest rate decision

CBI monthly growth indicator and service sector survey

SMMT automotive production stats

MOJ safety in custody stats

Results from: Amazon, Shell, TotalEnergies, Samsung, Intel, Repsol, Fujitsu, Lloyds, Societe Generale, Renault, Volkswagen, Adidas, AB InBev, Starbucks, Reddit

October 30

Blue Book and Pink Book

UK property transactions

EU GDP

Japan interest rate decision

Forbes Top-Earning Dead Celebrities 

Results from: BP, ExxonMobil, Chevron, NatWest Group, Panasonic, Audi, Colgate-Palmolive

October 31

China manufacturing PMI

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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