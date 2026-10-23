News diary 26 October – 1 November: Oxford Street pedestrianisation, Autumn Budget, Charles and Camilla in Caribbean

Leading the week
One to watch: Judgment in the Drumcree Orange Order appeal is due this week.
Monday (October 26): Trial begins for LNER knife attack suspect Anthony Williams; Oxford Street is pedestrianised between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street; Ballon d’Or winner revealed.
Tuesday (October 27): Andy Burnham marks 100 days in office; King Charles and Queen Camilla begin their Caribbean visit with a stop in the Bahamas; Highly-anticipated parliamentary elections in Israel.
Wednesday (October 28): Chancellor John Healey delivers his first budget; OBR publishes economic and fiscal outlook; Google and Microsoft release quarterly results.
Thursday (October 29): MPs debate the budget in the House of Commons; Mark Carney hosts Canada-EU Summit amid push for closer ties; Amazon, Shell, and Total publish results.
Friday (October 30): Ed Miliband attends his first G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta; New sexual harassment measures come into effect as part of the Employment Rights Act; Oil giants BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil publish results.
Saturday (October 31): Premier League continues, including Chelsea v Manchester United as Michael Carrick’s job comes under threat; Protests by gilets jaunes expected in France; Halloween.
Sunday (November 1): CHOGM gets underway in Antigua; Blue Planet III airs.
Also look out for…
October 26
Trial begins for men charged with sex offences against Tory councillor’s wife
Chris Brown sentenced for affray in London
Donald Trump holds rally in Mississippi
Xi Jinping chairs fifth plenum of the 20th CPC Central Committee
October 27
$6 million Nanotyrannus skeleton goes under the hammer
EU presents Border and Migration Package
Donald Trump rallies in Texas
Netflix airs Matthew Perry documentary
October 28
US Federal Reserve interest rate decision
Miatta Fahnbulleh at LSE event marking 20th anniversary of the Stern review
Vladimir Putin hosts Russia-Africa Summit
Cornell faculty senate holds vote of no confidence over ‘crisis of sexual assault’
October 29
John Healey holds post-Budget media round
Man sentenced for sending death threats to Kemi Badenoch
Ivan Toney in court on assault charges
Prospect strike at all V&A sites
October 30
IISS Manama Dialogue
Macklemore’s three-stop ‘Free Palestine’ tour wraps up at Wembley Arena
Daytime Emmy Awards
October 31
G20 foreign ministers meeting continues
Tri-state T20 final
Canelo Alvarez v Christian M’billi fight scheduled in Saudi Arabia amid political unrest
Russia competes in Summer Youth Olympic Games in Senegal
November 1
Donald Trump holds rally in Iowa
Seven OPEC+ countries meet
F1: Mexico Grand Prix
Key reports, statistics and surveys
October 26
UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine report
CBI monthly survey of distributive trades
Results from: Verizon
October 27
WMO Greenhouse Gas bulletin
OECD/WTO Aid for Trade at a Glance
South Korea Q3 GDP
British Retail Consortium shop price index
Results from: ASM International, HSBC, Boeing, PayPal, Visa, Coca-Cola
October 28
UNEP Climate Technology Progress Report
Canada interest rate decision
Results from: Microsoft, Alphabet, SK Hynix, Airbus, Unilever, BASF, Deutsche Bank, UBS, Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas, Santander, Ford, Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin
October 29
UNEP Nature Restoration Progress Report
ECB interest rate decision
CBI monthly growth indicator and service sector survey
SMMT automotive production stats
MOJ safety in custody stats
Results from: Amazon, Shell, TotalEnergies, Samsung, Intel, Repsol, Fujitsu, Lloyds, Societe Generale, Renault, Volkswagen, Adidas, AB InBev, Starbucks, Reddit
October 30
Blue Book and Pink Book
UK property transactions
EU GDP
Japan interest rate decision
Forbes Top-Earning Dead Celebrities
Results from: BP, ExxonMobil, Chevron, NatWest Group, Panasonic, Audi, Colgate-Palmolive
October 31
China manufacturing PMI
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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