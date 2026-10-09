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October 9, 2026

News diary 12-18 October: Russell Brand rape trial, MPs question AI safety, NI Assembly no confidence vote

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Russell Brand in 2024.
Russell Brand in 2024. Picture: Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock.com

Leading the week

Monday (October 12): Russell Brand goes on trial on rape charges; Commons returns from recess with DWP questions and amendments to the NI Troubles Bill; No confidence vote in the NI Assembly over Michelle O’Neill’s participation in Garvaghy Road protests.

Tuesday (October 13): MPs question AI Safety Institute, OpenAI and Anthropic on AI adoption and safety; World Economic Outlook published; England v Greece in Women’s World Cup playoff.

Wednesday (October 14): Andy Burnham takes first PMQs since conference recess; Dominic Cummings gives evidence at Lords Committee on UK constitutional safeguards; Manchester City play PSG in first home fixture since Premier League ruling announced.

Thursday (October 15): FIFA Council meets in Zurich for World Cup debrief; UK monthly GDP; King Charles attends ceremonial opening of the Senedd.

Friday (October 16): Andrew Bailey speaks at IIF meeting; IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva hosts fireside chat with Fed chair Kevin Warsh; Sentencing for Norwegian teen hitman.

Saturday (October 17): No Kings protests in the US; Daniel Dubois v Fabio Wardley.

Sunday (October 18): NFL London: Texans v Jaguars.

Also look out for:

October 12

Sentencing date expected to be set for Jeffrey Donaldson

Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Warsaw Security Forum

G7 finance ministers meet in Bangkok

Nobel economics prize

October 13

Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis sentenced over Tupac murder

Wes Streeting at Commons and Lords committees

Further early release changes come into effect

Global Financial Stability report published

October 14

Miatta Fahbulleh addresses Energy UK conference

Ireland hosts AI summit with OpenAI, Nvidia, Microsoft represented

Hearing in Apple lawsuit against OpenAI

100 years ago: Winnie the Pooh published

October 15

SNP autumn conference begins

Scott Bessent hosts meeting of G20 finance ministers in Bangkok

European Council summit

Tesla launches Roadster model

October 16

IMF debate on AI and the global economy

Navy sailor in court charged with spying for Russia

Sentencing for man guilty of two-year-old son’s death in Cyprus

October 17

Qatar Racing British Champions Day: richest race day in Britain

Celine Dion concert series ends in Paris

October 18

East Midlands rail core contract expires

Key reports, statistics and surveys:

October 12

IFS Green Budget report

Monthly Copernicus climate change report

UNEP Oil and Gas 2.0 report

Results from: LVMH, Hays

October 13

BRC retail sales monitor

OPEC monthly oil markets report

Results from: Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson, Wells Fargo, Whitbread, Reach

October 14

IEA monthly oil market report

China monthly trade data and consumer price index

US consumer price index

Results from: Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, ASML, BlackRock

October 15

Annual figures on police use of force

UK trade and indices of production and services

Forbes Highest-Paid Soccer Players

Results from: BNY Mellon, TSMC, Alcoa, Charles Schwab, Mondi, Ericsson, Entain

October 16

Travel Trends 2025

EU inflation

Forbes NBA Valuations

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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