News diary 12-18 October: Russell Brand rape trial, MPs question AI safety, NI Assembly no confidence vote

Leading the week
Monday (October 12): Russell Brand goes on trial on rape charges; Commons returns from recess with DWP questions and amendments to the NI Troubles Bill; No confidence vote in the NI Assembly over Michelle O’Neill’s participation in Garvaghy Road protests.
Tuesday (October 13): MPs question AI Safety Institute, OpenAI and Anthropic on AI adoption and safety; World Economic Outlook published; England v Greece in Women’s World Cup playoff.
Wednesday (October 14): Andy Burnham takes first PMQs since conference recess; Dominic Cummings gives evidence at Lords Committee on UK constitutional safeguards; Manchester City play PSG in first home fixture since Premier League ruling announced.
Thursday (October 15): FIFA Council meets in Zurich for World Cup debrief; UK monthly GDP; King Charles attends ceremonial opening of the Senedd.
Friday (October 16): Andrew Bailey speaks at IIF meeting; IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva hosts fireside chat with Fed chair Kevin Warsh; Sentencing for Norwegian teen hitman.
Saturday (October 17): No Kings protests in the US; Daniel Dubois v Fabio Wardley.
Sunday (October 18): NFL London: Texans v Jaguars.
Also look out for:
October 12
Sentencing date expected to be set for Jeffrey Donaldson
Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Warsaw Security Forum
G7 finance ministers meet in Bangkok
Nobel economics prize
October 13
Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis sentenced over Tupac murder
Wes Streeting at Commons and Lords committees
Further early release changes come into effect
Global Financial Stability report published
October 14
Miatta Fahbulleh addresses Energy UK conference
Ireland hosts AI summit with OpenAI, Nvidia, Microsoft represented
Hearing in Apple lawsuit against OpenAI
100 years ago: Winnie the Pooh published
October 15
SNP autumn conference begins
Scott Bessent hosts meeting of G20 finance ministers in Bangkok
European Council summit
Tesla launches Roadster model
October 16
IMF debate on AI and the global economy
Navy sailor in court charged with spying for Russia
Sentencing for man guilty of two-year-old son’s death in Cyprus
October 17
Qatar Racing British Champions Day: richest race day in Britain
Celine Dion concert series ends in Paris
October 18
East Midlands rail core contract expires
Key reports, statistics and surveys:
October 12
IFS Green Budget report
Monthly Copernicus climate change report
UNEP Oil and Gas 2.0 report
Results from: LVMH, Hays
October 13
BRC retail sales monitor
OPEC monthly oil markets report
Results from: Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson, Wells Fargo, Whitbread, Reach
October 14
IEA monthly oil market report
China monthly trade data and consumer price index
US consumer price index
Results from: Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, ASML, BlackRock
October 15
Annual figures on police use of force
UK trade and indices of production and services
Forbes Highest-Paid Soccer Players
Results from: BNY Mellon, TSMC, Alcoa, Charles Schwab, Mondi, Ericsson, Entain
October 16
Travel Trends 2025
EU inflation
Forbes NBA Valuations
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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