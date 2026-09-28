News diary 28 September – 4 October: Conservative and Green Party conferences, energy price cap rise, Glastonbury tickets on sale

Leading the Week
Monday (September 28): Chancellor John Healey delivers speech at Labour conference; Pope Leo concludes France trip with major speech in Metz; SpaceX plans 14th Starship test launch.
Tuesday (September 29): Prime Minister Andy Burnham delivers leader’s speech at Labour conference; ‘Danny Tommo’ in court on dinghy-slashing charges; UEFA Nations League: Czechia v England.
Wednesday (September 30): GDP National Accounts figures released; Jamieson Greer hosts G20 Trade Ministerial; Court of International Trade hears oral arguments in multistate lawsuit over Trump tariffs.
Thursday (October 1): New energy price cap takes effect; VAT removed from electricity bills; UK-France beach patrols agreement expires.
Friday (October 2): Rhun ap Iorwerth speaks at Plaid Cymru conference; Zack Polanski addresses Green Party conference.
Saturday (October 3): UEFA Nations League: England v Croatia; Mothin Ali and Rachel Millward deliver deputy leaders’ speech at Green Party Conference.
Sunday (October 4): Conservative Party conference begins; Presidential and legislative elections in Brazil; NFL London opens with Indianapolis Colts v Washington Commanders.
Also look out for…
September 28
UN Security Council discusses Israeli settlement activity
UN Human Rights Council debate on human rights in Palestine
World Grand Prix of Darts begins
September 29
Matt Brittin speaks at RTS Convention
Former snooker champion Graeme Dott sentenced for child sex offences
New US import ban on Canadian goods takes effect
OECD Education at a Glance report
September 30
Samsung AI forum
Pedro Sanchez and Emmanuel Macron hold talks in Madrid
Arsenal take on Paris FC in the Women’s Champions League
October 1
Vaping duty introduced
First round of Glastonbury tickets on sale
Vladimir Putin expected to speak at Valdai Discussion Club
80 years ago: Nuremburg trial verdicts
October 2
Sentencing for teen guilty of murder over £20 drug debt
One year ago: Heaton Park Synagogue attack
October 3
Parliamentary elections in Latvia
Simchat Torah
October 4
Glastonbury tickets go on general sale
General election in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Meeting of seven OPEC+ countries
20 years ago: Wikileaks launched
Key stats, statistics and reports
September 28
FAO State of the World’s Forests
CBI growth indicator and service sector surveys
September 29
Weekly road fuel prices
BRC-Nielsen shop price index
Bank of England money and credit
Forbes World’s Best Employers
Results from: AG Barr
September 30
UK economic accounts
UK property transactions
Cornwall Insights January energy price cap forecast
Road traffic estimates 2026
Financial Policy Committee summary
SMMT automotive production figures
Results from: Greggs, Micron
October 1
Population estimates: mid-2025
Children living in long-term workless households
ORR rail usage
UK manufacturing PMI
Results from: Nike
October 2
FAO Food Price Index
Tesla Q3 car delivery figures
Bank of England monthly decision maker panel data
Results from: Wetherspoons
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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