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September 28, 2026

News diary 28 September – 4 October: Conservative and Green Party conferences, energy price cap rise, Glastonbury tickets on sale

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Zach Polanski speaking at a podium edited next to an image of Kemi Badenoch on 10 Downing Street.
Zach Polanski (left, picture: Spinningtop / Shutterstock.com) and Kemi Badenoch (right, piture: Fred Duval / Shutterstock.com)

Leading the Week

Monday (September 28): Chancellor John Healey delivers speech at Labour conference; Pope Leo concludes France trip with major speech in Metz; SpaceX plans 14th Starship test launch.

Tuesday (September 29): Prime Minister Andy Burnham delivers leader’s speech at Labour conference; ‘Danny Tommo’ in court on dinghy-slashing charges; UEFA Nations League: Czechia v England.

Wednesday (September 30): GDP National Accounts figures released; Jamieson Greer hosts G20 Trade Ministerial; Court of International Trade hears oral arguments in multistate lawsuit over Trump tariffs.

Thursday (October 1): New energy price cap takes effect; VAT removed from electricity bills; UK-France beach patrols agreement expires.

Friday (October 2): Rhun ap Iorwerth speaks at Plaid Cymru conference; Zack Polanski addresses Green Party conference.

Saturday (October 3): UEFA Nations League: England v Croatia; Mothin Ali and Rachel Millward deliver deputy leaders’ speech at Green Party Conference.

Sunday (October 4): Conservative Party conference begins; Presidential and legislative elections in Brazil; NFL London opens with Indianapolis Colts v Washington Commanders.

Also look out for…

September 28

UN Security Council discusses Israeli settlement activity

UN Human Rights Council debate on human rights in Palestine

World Grand Prix of Darts begins

September 29

Matt Brittin speaks at RTS Convention

Former snooker champion Graeme Dott sentenced for child sex offences

New US import ban on Canadian goods takes effect

OECD Education at a Glance report

September 30

Samsung AI forum

Pedro Sanchez and Emmanuel Macron hold talks in Madrid

Arsenal take on Paris FC in the Women’s Champions League

October 1

Vaping duty introduced

First round of Glastonbury tickets on sale

Vladimir Putin expected to speak at Valdai Discussion Club

80 years ago: Nuremburg trial verdicts

October 2

Sentencing for teen guilty of murder over £20 drug debt

One year ago: Heaton Park Synagogue attack

October 3

Parliamentary elections in Latvia

Simchat Torah

October 4

Glastonbury tickets go on general sale

General election in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Meeting of seven OPEC+ countries

20 years ago: Wikileaks launched

Key stats, statistics and reports

September 28

FAO State of the World’s Forests

CBI growth indicator and service sector surveys

September 29

Weekly road fuel prices

BRC-Nielsen shop price index

Bank of England money and credit

Forbes World’s Best Employers

Results from: AG Barr

September 30

UK economic accounts

UK property transactions

Cornwall Insights January energy price cap forecast

Road traffic estimates 2026

Financial Policy Committee summary

SMMT automotive production figures

Results from: Greggs, Micron

October 1

Population estimates: mid-2025

Children living in long-term workless households

ORR rail usage

UK manufacturing PMI

Results from: Nike

October 2

FAO Food Price Index

Tesla Q3 car delivery figures

Bank of England monthly decision maker panel data

Results from: Wetherspoons

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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