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November 2, 2026

News diary 2-8 November: US midterms, New Zealand general election, Remembrance Sunday

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Members of the military marching bands perform during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall
Members of the military marching bands perform during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in 2025. Picture: Loredana Sangiuliano / Shutterstock.com

Leading the week

Monday (November 2): NHS CEO questioned by MPs on A&E performance; Deadline for Gianni Infantino to release FIFA governance documents; Apple publishes financial results.

Tuesday (November 3): Midterm elections in the United States; Budget debate concludes in the House of Commons; Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane could equal Champions League consecutive scoring record as Bayern Munich take on Atletico Madrid.

Wednesday (November 4): PMQs; Supreme Court hears Palestine Action challenge to proscription; King Charles and Queen Camilla wrap up tour of the Caribbean in Antigua and Barbuda.

Thursday (November 5): UK interest rate decision; Henry Nowak killer Vickrum Digwa’s case heard at the Court of Appeal; General strike in France.

Friday (November 6): Pope Leo arrives in Uruguay to kick off a three-nation Latin America tour; Sentencing for Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

Saturday (November 7): General election in New Zealand; FA Cup first round.

Sunday (November 8): King Charles attends Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service; Pope Leo begins visit to Argentina; F1 Brazil Grand Prix.

Also look out for…

November 2

Budget debate continues in the Commons

Danny Kruger speech to Policy Exchange

Hearing in Lindsay Clancy case following mistrial

90 years ago: BBC Television Service launched

November 3

Hadi Matar sentenced over Salman Rushdie attack

Hearing in challenge to Australian social media ban for under-16s

Stevie Wonder performs in London for Songs in the Key of Life anniversary tour

November 4

Prisons Inspector Charlie Taylor delivers Longford Lecture

Far-right activist Danny Tommo in court on trespass charges

Opening statements expected in California social media addiction case

Flagship Harry Potter store opens on Oxford Street

November 5

Bank of England Monetary Policy report

Canadian finance minister presents federal budget

Taurid meteor shower

November 6

Extreme pornography ban comes into force

Sentencing for childminder guilty of neglecting 20 children

Hashem Abedi in court over alleged prison assaults

November 7

Celebrity effigy burnt at Edenbridge bonfire

FA Cup first round begins

November 8

Rugby Nations League: England v Australia

WTA finals begin at Indian Wells

Key statistics, reports and results

November 2

UK manufacturing PMI

OECD Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2026

Results from: Apple, Ryanair, Palantir, Fox, Marriott

November 3

Annual national child measurement programme figures

Age-standardised mortality rates in Scotland

IEA quarterly gas market report

Australia interest rate decision

Hong Kong Q3 GDP

Results from: Saudi Aramco, AMD, Associated British Foods, Pfizer, BioNTech, Lufthansa, Liberty Global

November 4

UNEP Adaptation Gap report

OECD Regions and Cities at a glance

OECD Pensions Outlook

UK services PMI

Euro area inflation

Brazil interest rate decision

Forbes China 100 Rich List

Results from: Novo Nordisk, Arm Holdings, QUALCOMM, M&S, McDonald’s, News Corp, New York Times, Snap, Uber, Kraft Heinz

November 5

WHO global estimates on adolescent physical activity

Entries for GCSE and A Level 2025/26

UK construction PMI

SMMT car sales figures

Results from: Sony, Toyota, Nintendo, BT, NEXT, National Grid, Swiss Re, AngloGold Ashanti, Air France-KLM, Airbnb, Commerzbank, ConocoPhillips, ArcelorMittal, AP Moller-Maersk

November 6

IEA Renewables 2026

Public service productivity

BRC economic monitor

Lloyds house price index

Results from: International Airlines Group, Moderna, Daimler Truck Holding

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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