News diary 2-8 November: US midterms, New Zealand general election, Remembrance Sunday

Leading the week
Monday (November 2): NHS CEO questioned by MPs on A&E performance; Deadline for Gianni Infantino to release FIFA governance documents; Apple publishes financial results.
Tuesday (November 3): Midterm elections in the United States; Budget debate concludes in the House of Commons; Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane could equal Champions League consecutive scoring record as Bayern Munich take on Atletico Madrid.
Wednesday (November 4): PMQs; Supreme Court hears Palestine Action challenge to proscription; King Charles and Queen Camilla wrap up tour of the Caribbean in Antigua and Barbuda.
Thursday (November 5): UK interest rate decision; Henry Nowak killer Vickrum Digwa’s case heard at the Court of Appeal; General strike in France.
Friday (November 6): Pope Leo arrives in Uruguay to kick off a three-nation Latin America tour; Sentencing for Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie.
Saturday (November 7): General election in New Zealand; FA Cup first round.
Sunday (November 8): King Charles attends Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service; Pope Leo begins visit to Argentina; F1 Brazil Grand Prix.
Also look out for…
November 2
Budget debate continues in the Commons
Danny Kruger speech to Policy Exchange
Hearing in Lindsay Clancy case following mistrial
90 years ago: BBC Television Service launched
November 3
Hadi Matar sentenced over Salman Rushdie attack
Hearing in challenge to Australian social media ban for under-16s
Stevie Wonder performs in London for Songs in the Key of Life anniversary tour
November 4
Prisons Inspector Charlie Taylor delivers Longford Lecture
Far-right activist Danny Tommo in court on trespass charges
Opening statements expected in California social media addiction case
Flagship Harry Potter store opens on Oxford Street
November 5
Bank of England Monetary Policy report
Canadian finance minister presents federal budget
Taurid meteor shower
November 6
Extreme pornography ban comes into force
Sentencing for childminder guilty of neglecting 20 children
Hashem Abedi in court over alleged prison assaults
November 7
Celebrity effigy burnt at Edenbridge bonfire
FA Cup first round begins
November 8
Rugby Nations League: England v Australia
WTA finals begin at Indian Wells
Key statistics, reports and results
November 2
UK manufacturing PMI
OECD Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2026
Results from: Apple, Ryanair, Palantir, Fox, Marriott
November 3
Annual national child measurement programme figures
Age-standardised mortality rates in Scotland
IEA quarterly gas market report
Australia interest rate decision
Hong Kong Q3 GDP
Results from: Saudi Aramco, AMD, Associated British Foods, Pfizer, BioNTech, Lufthansa, Liberty Global
November 4
UNEP Adaptation Gap report
OECD Regions and Cities at a glance
OECD Pensions Outlook
UK services PMI
Euro area inflation
Brazil interest rate decision
Forbes China 100 Rich List
Results from: Novo Nordisk, Arm Holdings, QUALCOMM, M&S, McDonald’s, News Corp, New York Times, Snap, Uber, Kraft Heinz
November 5
WHO global estimates on adolescent physical activity
Entries for GCSE and A Level 2025/26
UK construction PMI
SMMT car sales figures
Results from: Sony, Toyota, Nintendo, BT, NEXT, National Grid, Swiss Re, AngloGold Ashanti, Air France-KLM, Airbnb, Commerzbank, ConocoPhillips, ArcelorMittal, AP Moller-Maersk
November 6
IEA Renewables 2026
Public service productivity
BRC economic monitor
Lloyds house price index
Results from: International Airlines Group, Moderna, Daimler Truck Holding
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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