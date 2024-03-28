Journalists strike over pay at Scottish broadcaster STV

Journalists at the STV picket in Dundee Picture: NUJ

STV journalists across Scotland walked out on strike on Thursday after pay negotiations broke down.

Picket lines were held in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee with National Union of Journalists members holding placards saying “fair pay now”.

They have asked the broadcaster for a 6% pay rise across the board. STV said this is “unrealistic and unaffordable” and said it could only afford this increase for the bottom 3% of earners.

STV holds the Channel 3 licences for the north and central regions of Scotland and news and current affairs programming is part of its public service broadcasting commitment.

STV News at Six, the most-watched news programme in Scotland, and current affairs show Scotland Tonight will not broadcast as usual on Thursday evening as a result of the walkout.

Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ national organiser, said: “Journalists at STV have not just been reporting on the cost-of-living crisis – they’ve been experiencing it too. Our members across Scotland produce the award-winning journalism that is the flagship of the STV brand and are only asking for their pay to keep track with inflation.

“Simon Pitts, STV chief executive, was paid over £900,000 from the company last year – and only a small fraction of that would settle this dispute.”

Pitts is set to leave STV early next year to join UK broadcaster Global in the same role.

According to the NUJ, a third of the STV newsroom earns less than the starting salary for a teacher, and around 80% earn less than a teacher with five years’ experience.

An STV spokesperson said: “We’ve continued to engage with the NUJ with the aim of finding resolution and we remain open to further dialogue, but their claim for an above inflation pay increase of 6% is unrealistic and unaffordable.

“In this current economic climate, the offer made is both fair and financially responsible and is already being paid to over 85% of our colleagues across the rest of the business, including news colleagues in the BECTU union who voted to accept the award.

“Our enhanced offer of this week, which included confirmation of a bonus for all STV employees – as we won’t agree a separate deal for NUJ members – was rejected by the NUJ. Contingency plans are in place.”

STV made £168.4m in revenue in 2023, up 22% year-on-year, with most of the growth attributed to production division Studios. Its adjusted operating profit was £20.1m, down 22%.

A second strike is set for Tuesday 16 April if an agreement is not made before then.

