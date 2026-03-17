Huw Edwards Sun scoop reporter explains why Channel 5 dramatisation is needed

Scarlet Howes (left, Press Gazette) | Martin Clunes playing Huw Edwards (Channel 5)

The Sun’s US editor Scarlet Howes has said the dramatised TV version of her Huw Edwards expose will help raise the reputation of tabloid journalism and provide a voice for victims of the former BBC newsreader.

Howes wrote the Sun story that first revealed an unnamed BBC newsreader had paid a young man £35,000 for naked images during a relationship that began when the man was aged 17.

The Sun initially faced intense criticism about a story that some saw as a breach of privacy. But the paper’s decision to publish was vindicated by Edwards’ conviction in 2024 for possessing child pornography.

The Sun investigation into Edwards won both scoop of the year and investigation of the year at the 2024 British Journalism Awards.

Howes told the Society of Editors Future of News Conference in London on Tuesday: “For me it has always been about the family and getting justice for them and giving them a voice.

“We got criticised a lot at the time for breaking this story but we went through so much in terms of duty of care for the family and for Huw himself. The hardest thing for me as a journalist is not dealing with the lawyers or the news editors, it’s getting people to trust you because the very first thing they say to you is ‘you just care about the story – why should I trust you?’

“There has been a breakdown of trust between the public and journalism, and that’s why it is so important for these stories to be presented on screen. We need people to see that not all journalists are the same and we do care about people at the heart of the story.”

Asked about whether presenting a fictionalised account was the best way to portray recent real-life recent events on screen, she said: “The whole story is about Huw Edwards and the victims. It’s so important for the family because they wanted the truth out there, they felt they didn’t have the truth at the time because it was lost in all the noise.

“It was about was The Sun in the wrong? Did we print the right story? The BBC’s absolutely terrible handling of Huw Edwards. It was all about that.

“I think the victims got lost within that. This was about giving them a voice and allowing their story to be seen on screen. It’s easier to do that than writing in a newspaper.

“We needed to dramatise this to allow the family to get the truth out there and they are going to get closure from this.”

Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards is a two-part drama produced by Wonderhood Studios and is a first foray into drama for the documentary production company.

The first episode is being screened on Channel 5 on 24 March.

The channel, which is part of the Paramount group, said: “Building on extensive factual research over the past 12 months, including extensive first hand interviews and co-operation from those at the heart of the scandal and exclusive access to The Sun newspaper’s award-winning investigation into Edwards, this unflinching drama paints a complex, emotional and nuanced portrait, revealing how the grooming of a vulnerable 17-year old over many months led to Edwards’ downfall, disgrace and the end of his life in the public eye.”

CEO of Wonderhood Studios David Abraham said drama is “a medium with the power to uncover profound psychological truths, and we are incredibly grateful to our brave contributors in trusting us with their story”.

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