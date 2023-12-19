Guido Fawkes editor Paul Staines dropped as Amnesty award judge

Guido Fawkes editor Paul Staines. Picture: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Guido Fawkes editor and owner Paul Staines has been dropped as a judge for the Amnesty International UK Media Awards.

Staines was listed as a judge for the written news category at the human rights organisation’s awards for 2024.

But on Tuesday former BBC and ITN journalist Iain Overton questioned on X/Twitter whether Staines, a sometimes controversial libertarian associated with the right wing of British politics, was an appropriate judge for an organisation devoted to “human rights and dignity”.

He accompanied his criticism with a screenshot of a Guido tweet from 2017 in which Staines pictured himself in bed with a cardboard cutout of Labour MP Diane Abbott.

Related

.@AmnestyUK has just announced the media judges for its annual awards. One is Paul Staines (Guido Fawkes).



That famous protector of human rights and dignity. pic.twitter.com/x10PsNjhN3 Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close December 19, 2023

Overton also noted that Staines has previously campaigned for the return of the death penalty, a punishment that Amnesty campaigns against.

Overton later tweeted that Amnesty had told him Staines was no longer a judge.

A spokesperson for Amnesty International confirmed to Press Gazette: “In light of a number of concerning posts we have withdrawn the invitation to Paul Staines be a judge on our media awards. We will be reviewing our policies relating to the selecting of judges in the future.”

Staines himself had not been told, telling Press Gazette that our request for comment was the “first I have heard about it”.

Shown the series of tweets, Staines said: “Très amusant.”

Other judges for Amnesty’s written news category are Daily Mirror editor Alison Phillips, New Statesman international editor Megan Gibson and world affairs editor at The Times Catherine Philp.

[Read more: Interview – Guido Fawkes and MessageSpace owner Paul Staines on how political ads bounced back despite Covid-19]

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog